DP World Renews Partnership With Working Gear to Expand Pathways to Employment in Vancouver

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Olatunji Awelenje receives the Community Internship Award alongside Bronwyn Pountney, Environment Manager at DP World in Canada-celebrating leadership, compassion, and the power of partnership in creating pathways to employment.

Photo Credit: Working Gear

DP World is continuing its support of Vancouver-based nonprofit Working Gear through a three-year commitment aimed at breaking down barriers to employment and strengthening access to opportunity across the Lower Mainland.

Through this commitment, DP World will contribute CAD$35,000 annually to support Working Gear's Community Internship Program, an initiative that provides participants with hands-on work experience, mentorship, and a living wage as they prepare to enter or re-enter the workforce.

By helping offset approximately 97% of one intern's wages per year, this funding plays a direct role in ensuring individuals have both the financial stability and practical experience needed to take the next step in their careers.

Removing Barriers, Creating Opportunity

Working Gear has been supporting individuals facing systemic barriers to employment since 2009, providing industry-appropriate clothing, safety gear, and employment supports at no cost.

For many job seekers, something as simple as not having proper workwear can delay, or completely prevent, access to employment. Working Gear exists to bridge that gap, ensuring individuals can show up ready, confident, and equipped.

But the organization's impact extends beyond gear.

Its Community Internship Program offers a structured pathway to employment: combining paid, living-wage work experience with mentorship and access to professional networks. Participants gain not only practical skills, but also confidence and a sense of belonging in the workforce.

A Workforce in Transition

Canada's labour market is undergoing a structural shift.

Across industries, from logistics and construction to warehousing, employers continue to face labour shortages, even as many individuals remain underemployed due to systemic barriers. At the same time, immigration is playing an increasingly important role in sustaining economic growth, with newcomers bringing valuable skills but often facing challenges gaining Canadian work experience.

Working Gear operates at the intersection of these trends.

More than half of the individuals the organization serves are newcomers to Canada, many arriving with professional experience but limited access to local networks or job-ready resources.

Programs like the Community Internship Program help close that gap, connecting individuals to real work experience while supporting industries where demand for talent remains high.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

DP World's ongoing commitment builds on an existing partnership that goes beyond financial support.

In addition to funding, employees across DP World's Canadian operations have contributed through clothing and boot drives, as well as volunteering at Working Gear events - providing hands-on support to help programs run effectively.

This combination of funding and engagement reflects a broader approach: investing not just in programs, but in people.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: "Canada's workforce is evolving rapidly, and connecting people to meaningful employment opportunities has never been more important. At DP World, we see how critical access to job-ready talent is to building resilient supply chains and strong communities. Our partnership with Working Gear is about investing in people, helping individuals gain the experience and confidence they need to succeed. By supporting pathways into employment, we're helping build a more inclusive and sustainable workforce for the future."

Sarah Beley, Director of Working Gear, said: "At Working Gear, we meet people every day who are ready to work and move forward in their lives, but who just need someone to open a door. This partnership with DP World helps us do that in a deeper and more sustainable way. It gives people the chance to gain real work experience, rebuild confidence, and feel supported while taking those next steps. We're incredibly grateful for partners who understand that creating opportunity for people strengthens the entire community."

Investing in Long-Term Impact

For Working Gear, sustained funding supports the continued expansion of programs that remove barriers to employment - whether through providing essential gear, delivering hands-on training, or creating direct pathways into the workforce.

For DP World, the investment reflects a broader commitment to building inclusive, resilient communities - recognizing that access to opportunity is essential to both economic growth and long-term social impact.

As the partnership enters its next phase, the focus remains clear: removing barriers, supporting individuals, and helping more people take meaningful steps toward stable, long-term employment.

Learn more about Working Gear

Learn more about DP World's impact in Canada

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-renews-partnership-with-working-gear-to-expand-pathways-1168217