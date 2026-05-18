Royal Philips: Philips highlights advances in imaging and physiology to support complex PCI at EuroPCR 2026

May 18, 2026

From imaging to AI-enabled guidance, Philips connects technologies into a unified workflow to improve efficiency, reduce radiation exposure and support procedural confidence



Amsterdam, the Netherlands - As cardiac procedures become more complex, interventional cardiologists must balance the need for precise imaging and decision-making with growing pressure to reduce radiation exposure for both patients and staff. At EuroPCR 2026 in Paris (May 19-22), Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase how advances in imaging, physiology and real-time guidance can help clinicians manage complexity while supporting safer, lower-dose procedures.

At this year's Philips booth, visitors can explore an immersive experience designed to reflect clinical decision-making during complex procedures. Through guided demonstrations and educational sessions, clinicians can see and experience how imaging, physiology, AI-enabled guidance and dose management technologies come together to support each step of the intervention.

In today's PCI and structural heart procedures, clinicians often rely on multiple imaging systems and tools to guide decisions in real time. Combining angiography, intravascular imaging, physiology and device positioning - while coordinating across the care team - can make procedures more complex and time-sensitive. At the same time, cumulative radiation exposure remains a key concern, with clinical communities emphasizing the importance of keeping exposure "as low as reasonably achievable (ALARA)."



Integration and dose management

Philips' approach focuses on addressing both challenges through integration and dose management. By bringing imaging, physiology and procedural guidance together into a unified workflow, clinicians can work from a more complete view of the patient and procedure. At the same time, imaging innovations are designed to reduce radiation exposure at the source - without compromising image quality or clinical confidence.





At EuroPCR 2026, Philips will introduce and showcase a range of innovations that reflect this approach, including:

SmartIQ Technology , launched at EuroPCR 2026, designed for coronary procedures to deliver high image quality while enabling an ultra-low X-ray dose protocol employing over 50% less X-ray radiation dose compared to current low-dose settings [1]

, launched at EuroPCR 2026, designed for coronary procedures to deliver high image quality while enabling an ultra-low X-ray dose protocol employing over 50% less X-ray radiation dose compared to current low-dose settings [1] IntraSight Plus , a newly launched intuitive platform that combines Philips' most comprehensive set of diagnostic and treatment planning tools that empower confident decisions, precision PCIs and better patient care. [2,3]

, a newly launched intuitive platform that combines Philips' most comprehensive set of diagnostic and treatment planning tools that empower confident decisions, precision PCIs and better patient care. [2,3] DeviceGuide , a new AI-enabled assistive solution that provides real-time visualization of interventional devices by combining live ultrasound and X-ray imaging into a single, integrated view, supporting navigation during complex structural heart procedures

, a new AI-enabled assistive solution that provides real-time visualization of interventional devices by combining live ultrasound and X-ray imaging into a single, integrated view, supporting navigation during complex structural heart procedures VeriSight Pro 3D ICE , enabling real-time imaging from inside the heart, supporting structural heart interventions while reducing the need for more invasive imaging approaches

, enabling real-time imaging from inside the heart, supporting structural heart interventions while reducing the need for more invasive imaging approaches Hemo R2, one user interface that brings together all hemodynamic functionalities and enables simplified connectivity to the hospital IT ecosystem to access hemodynamic case data.





Additional solutions include a broad portfolio of interventional devices and imaging technologies supporting coronary and structural heart procedures.





Reducing radiation exposure

Reducing radiation exposure remains a central focus in image-guided therapy. Philips' approach combines advanced imaging technologies, real-time feedback and workflow integration to minimize dose while maintaining image quality. Innovations such as SmartIQ built on a long-standing strategy to reduce radiation at the source, complemented by solutions such as instantaneous wave-free ratio (iFR) and intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) next to image fusion technologies that can reduce reliance on continuous fluoroscopy. Together, these approaches support safer working environments in the cath lab and contribute to long-term efforts to reduce occupational exposure for clinical teams and their patients.

Philips' presence at EuroPCR 2026 will also feature scientific sessions and hands-on education to support the use of advanced techniques in daily practice. Key highlights include:





A PCI-focused symposium, "Contemporary Workflow for Class IA PCI," taking place on Tuesday, May 19, from 13:10 to 14:40 in Room 241 . The session will explore the role of physiology - including Class IA iFR - in guiding treatment decisions and will feature leading experts such as Matthias Götberg, Rasha Al-Lamee and Allen Jeremias.

. The session will explore the role of physiology - including Class IA iFR - in guiding treatment decisions and will feature leading experts such as Matthias Götberg, Rasha Al-Lamee and Allen Jeremias. A structural heart symposium, "Seeing differently, treating better," taking place on Wednesday, May 20, from 16:35 to 18:05 in Room 251. Chaired by Fabian Praz, the session will focus on advanced imaging approaches, such as 3D intracardiac echocardiography (ICE), to support procedural planning and execution in structural heart interventions.





In addition, a comprehensive training village program will offer hands-on sessions in IVUS-guided PCI, co-registration techniques, and complex case planning led by experienced clinicians.





"Interventional cardiology teams are managing increasing procedural complexity while also prioritizing radiation safety," said Mark Stoffels, Business Leader Image-Guided Therapy Systems at Philips. "By combining imaging, physiology and AI-enabled guidance with advanced dose reduction technologies, we aim to support clinicians in delivering efficient, high-quality care while helping protect both patients and staff."





For more information about Philips' cardiology solutions and activities at EuroPCR 2026, visit the Philips EuroPCR website or attend Philips sessions and demonstrations in Paris.

[1] Compared with the low ClarityIQ setting on Azurion systems, SmartIQ ultra-low left coronary 15 fps cine runs specify average reference air kerma reductions of 58% on Azurion M12 and 62% on Azurion M20 across all field sizes as stated in the IFU.

[2] Data on file at Philips IGTD: D001931792_B Usability Summative Evaluation Report

[3] Data on file at Philips IGTD: REF00942v2

For further information, please contact:

Joost Maltha

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +31 6 1055816

E-mail: joost.maltha@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

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