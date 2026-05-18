

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SpaceX is speeding up its plans for that long-anticipated initial public offering, and there's a chance it could start trading on the NASDAQ Composite as soon as June 12, under the ticker SPCX, as reported by Reuters.



The company's expected to make an official announcement about the offering this week, with investor meetings kicking off on June 4. Pricing could happen on June 11.



They're aiming for a valuation around $1.75 trillion, which would rank it among the largest IPOs ever and might pull in about $75 billion.



This move comes after several strategies aimed at boosting SpaceX's growth, like its merger with xAI and partnerships with big names like Alphabet and Anthropic on projects related to orbital AI data centers.



If this IPO goes through, it'll be the first chance for investors to grab shares in Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company on the public market.



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