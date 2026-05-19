Nanoform Finland Oyj: Nanoform Q1 2026 report - Record first quarter revenue, income and gross margin, first exclusivity deal signed around our Biologics technology

Nanoform Finland Plc | Company Release | May 19, 2026 at 08:10:00 EEST

Record first quarter revenue, income and gross margin. Revenue grew by 45%, gross margin reached 94% and operating costs fell by 31%, leading to significantly improved EBITDA and cash flow. First exclusivity deal signed around our ultra-high concentration Biologics formulation technology. Nanoenzalutamide project continues with multitrack strategy supported by all partners. Nanoapalutamide and nanoencorafenib projects continue according to plan. 2026 cash burn target below EUR 10m on track.

1-3/2026 key financials

Revenue grew by 45% to EUR 1.3 million, stemming from 42 projects, compared with EUR 0.9 million from 32 projects in 1Q25.

The gross profit grew to EUR 1.2 million, with the gross margin rising to 94% (EUR 0.7 million, 82%).

Total operating costs* fell by -31% to EUR 4.3 million (EUR 6.2 million), despite the personnel reductions still having only a minor effect.

The number of employees decreased by -22% to 139 (179) compared with one year ago.

EBITDA improved to EUR -3.0 million (EUR -4.9 million).

The operating free cash flow improved to EUR -3.2 million (EUR -5.2 million).

Basic EPS was EUR -0.04 (EUR -0.06).

Cash position** was EUR 20.5 million on March 31, 2026 (EUR 37.0 million).

(Numbers in brackets refer to the corresponding last year reporting period, unless otherwise mentioned.)

* Defined as materials & services expenses, employee benefit expenses, and other operating expenses.

** Including T-bills in the comparable period.

CEO's review

Last week we made significant progress with our Biologics technology platform, when a US biopharmaceutical company, after generating exciting advanced pre-clinical data using a nanoformed ultra-high concentration suspension, decided they wanted to secure exclusivity to license Nanoform's biologics technology for one clinically and commercially validated target receptor. This is our first exclusivity agreement for the biologics technology for a therapeutic target. As there are more than 100 therapeutic targets with an approved biologic medicine, 200-300 additional targets currently subject to clinical development - many of them targeted by several pharma companies with one or several APIs - and very few technology providers that can enable subcutaneous delivery of monoclonal antibodies, we expect more exclusivity deals to follow.

On the small molecules side, our nanoenzalutamide program reached an important inflection point during the quarter. Feedback from a European scientific advice meeting confirmed the strong scientific rationale for the product, its high quality and the robustness of the supporting data package. At the same time, this regulator held the opinion that under the current legal framework, a hybrid generic application cannot proceed in its present form, as full compliance with all standard bioequivalence criteria remains mandatory. While this means the dossier submission originally targeted for this month will be delayed, the process has provided guidance on the pathways available to move forward. Together with our consortium partners, we have therefore after careful consideration decided to pursue a parallel multitrack strategy. We are evaluating selected national submissions in European markets that may accept the current data package, with the aim of using such approvals as a basis for broader access over time. We are also advancing further formulation work to also meet the remaining Cmax requirement. And we are assessing a non-generic pathway for the current product profile, which we believe remains scientifically and commercially compelling given its benefits and convenience for patients. These alternatives will require some additional spending on formulation work, but should not have a substantial cash flow impact on Nanoform, as we will continue to be paid for the work we perform. More important than the direct costs, however, is the impact on timing. Over the coming months and quarters, we expect to gain greater visibility through discussions with national authorities in Europe, feedback from the FDA, progress from formulation and preclinical/clinical work. Overall, all parties continue to see a meaningful global opportunity for nanoenzalutamide and its unique non-infringing formulation and believe the product can still reach the market potentially as early as 2028 and clearly before 2030, still many years before the end of the originator product's secondary formulation patents run out.

We have been busy on many other fronts as well, which can be seen in the 45 per cent revenue growth and a clearly lower cost base leading to significantly improved operating free cash flow. We will see a further reduction in the cost base in the coming quarter when the implemented personnel reductions start to impact.

For Nanoform the last years were about making large investments and building a commercially licensed world-class particle engineering factory. The coming years are about preparing to launch nanoformed products together with partners onto the global markets. We're eager and ready for the challenge. I look forward with confidence and excitement to the next years. None of this can be done without our amazing employees and great partners. My sincere THANK YOU to you all for your continued dedication to Nanoform and for the inspiring and innovative work for which we're known.

Best Regards,

Prof. Edward Hæggström, CEO Nanoform

Significant events during 1-3/2026

In January, Nanoform announced change negotiations as part of the new midterm business targets for 2030.

In February, Nanoform announced that it had concluded the change negotiations, as a result of which 49 employees were made redundant. The remaining personnel in Finland were also subject to temporary part-time layoffs starting from March 1, 2026, with a maximum duration of six months. The company estimates that these measures would result in cost savings of approximately 5-6 million euros during 2026.

In February, Nanoform announced the results from a preclinical study designed to compare the tolerability and pharmacokinetics of Nanotrastuzumab, a nanoformed, novel, hyaluronidase-free, non-aqueous nanoparticle suspension of trastuzumab for subcutaneous delivery versus Herceptin HYLECTA TM , a co-formulated product with Halozyme's proprietary hyaluronidase enzyme marketed by Roche/Genentech. Subcutaneous delivery of monoclonal antibodies, and other biological drugs, is the preferred delivery route due to patient convenience and healthcare system savings benefits. Limited availability of enabling delivery technologies has to-date constrained most biological drugs to be delivered as intravenous infusions. Nanoform's proprietary particle engineering technology enables ultra-high concentration suspensions that may allow a substantial part of the biologics market to transition to subcutaneous and at-home delivery for patients. In a 21-day Göttingen minipig study run by Charles River Laboratories, Nanotrastuzumab's AUC, Cmax and Tmax closely mirrored the reference product by Genentech / Roche. Nanotrastuzumab was well tolerated, supported by pathological, clinical and immunological readouts. Nanoform believes the data indicates that reference-like SC exposure may be achievable without hyaluronidase, expanding options for developers constrained by formulation, device, or IP/partnering considerations.

, a co-formulated product with Halozyme's proprietary hyaluronidase enzyme marketed by Roche/Genentech. Subcutaneous delivery of monoclonal antibodies, and other biological drugs, is the preferred delivery route due to patient convenience and healthcare system savings benefits. Limited availability of enabling delivery technologies has to-date constrained most biological drugs to be delivered as intravenous infusions. Nanoform's proprietary particle engineering technology enables ultra-high concentration suspensions that may allow a substantial part of the biologics market to transition to subcutaneous and at-home delivery for patients. In a 21-day Göttingen minipig study run by Charles River Laboratories, Nanotrastuzumab's AUC, Cmax and Tmax closely mirrored the reference product by Genentech / Roche. Nanotrastuzumab was well tolerated, supported by pathological, clinical and immunological readouts. Nanoform believes the data indicates that reference-like SC exposure may be achievable without hyaluronidase, expanding options for developers constrained by formulation, device, or IP/partnering considerations. In February, the Board of Directors of Nanoform decided to issue stock options to the personnel of Nanoform. The option program was open for participation by all employees at Nanoform on a voluntary basis as an alternative to the part time layoffs announced by the company earlier. The total number of option rights to be issued is at most 1,813,698. The stock options entitle to subscribe for at most 1,813,698 shares in Nanoform. Each stock option entitles to subscribe for one new share. The subscription price for shares subscribed with stock options is EUR 0.83 per share. The total subscription price of the shares shall be paid to the company's fund for invested own free equity.

In March, Nanoform announced that it had been notified by its development partners of feedback from a recent European scientific advice meeting around nanoenzalutamide. The purpose of the meeting was to confirm the overall regulatory strategy for Europe and the acceptability of the clinical data package supporting a submission of nanoenzalutamide, in view of its demonstrated reduction in food-effect, which results in a deviation from standard bioequivalence requirements. Following the meeting, the authority acknowledged the strong scientific rationale and high-quality standards for the product and the supporting data package. Current legal and regulatory requirements do not, however, allow a hybrid generic application for nanoenzalutamide in its present form, as full compliance with all bioequivalence criteria is mandatory. Consequently, the authority advised evaluating alternative legal bases (regulatory pathway and filing type) and clarified the criteria under which nanoenzalutamide is eligible to proceed via a generic approval pathway. As a result, the previously planned dossier submission slot in May cannot be met, but Nanoform and its partners will evaluate available regulatory options that would enable European approval while aiming to minimize any potential delays. Decisions based on the evaluation of the scientific advice will be taken jointly with the commercial partners for nanoenzalutamide.

Significant events after 1-3/2026

Nanoform Finland Plc (the "Company" or "Nanoform") held its Annual General Meeting for 2026 on April 21, 2026 at the Company's head office in Helsinki, Finland. 35 shareholders representing 35,594,748 shares and votes were represented at the meeting (41.5% of all outstanding shares and votes). The Annual General Meeting supported all the Board of Directors' proposals.

In May, Nanoform announced that it had signed an exclusivity agreement with a U.S. biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq listed, mcap USD 1Bn+) for the application of Nanoform's proprietary biologics nanoparticle technology to support the development of differentiated subcutaneous biologic medicines. Under the agreement, the partner will pay Nanoform a non-refundable initial USD 1,000,000 fee to secure exclusivity to license Nanoform's biologics technology for one clinically and commercially validated target receptor for one year, with the right to extend once for an additional year against an additional non-refundable payment of USD 1,000,000. Subject to progression of the project with Nanoform by the partner, continued progress in establishing GMP-grade clinical supply by Nanoform, and entry into a license, the total aggregate milestones can be up to high tens of millions U.S. dollars, in addition to tiered royalties from low- to mid-single digits for sales of any successfully commercialized product utilizing Nanoform's technology, in addition to potential separate payments for the services and supply of nanoformed product throughout development and commercialization.

Company near-term business targets 2026

Cash burn below EUR 10m

First marketing authorization application for a nanoformed medicine submitted

Increased number of non-GMP and GMP projects signed in 2026 vs 2025

To sign development and license/commercial supply agreements on several product kernels during 2026

Company mid-term business targets 2030

3 Nanoformed medicines launched by 2030

Income* growth >50% CAGR** 2026-2030

EBIT margin >30% by 2030

*Revenue + other operating income (milestones, fees, royalties, profit shares etc.)

**Compound annual growth rate

Nanoform's Q1 2026 report and management presentation can be found at: https://nanoform.com/en/financial-reports-and-presentations/

Nanoform online presentation and conference call May 19th, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EET / 10:00 a.m. CET:

The company will hold an online presentation and conference call the same day at 11.00 a.m. EET / 10.00 a.m. CET. Nanoform will be represented by CEO Edward Hæggström, CFO Albert Hæggström, CCO Christian Jones and CDO/General Counsel Peter Hänninen. The presentation will be delivered in English.

The presentation will be broadcasted live and participants may access the event via audiocast and teleconference through the following link:

https://investorcaller.com/events/nanoform/nanoform-q1-report-2026

To participate in the event, attendees are required to register. To join the Q&A session, participants must dial in to the teleconference. After registering, they will receive a dial-in number, a conference ID, and a personal user ID to access the conference. Please note that questions can only be submitted through the teleconference line.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Hæggström, CFO

albert.haeggströn@nanoform.com

+358 (0)40 161 4191

Henri von Haartman, DIR

hvh@nanoform.com

+46 (0)7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is the medicine performance-enhancing company that leverages best-in-class innovative nanoparticle engineering technologies, expert formulation, and scalable GMP API manufacturing to enable superior medicines for patients. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services, from pre-clinical to commercial scale. Nanoform will help improve bioavailability and drug delivery profiles, drive differentiation, patient adherence and extend the lifecycle potential of products. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, +46 8 588 685 70, certifiedadviser@dnbcarnegie.se. For more information, please visit www.nanoform.com.

Nanoform forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform's strategy, business plans and focus. The words "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "project", "potential", "continue", "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform's business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other companies, and other risks described in the Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 as well as our other past disclosures. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Nanoform's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.