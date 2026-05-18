Tele2 AB: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Tele2 AB

Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) has today on 18 May 2026 held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM was held at Tele2's premises on Torshamnsgatan 17, in Kista, Stockholm, with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting).

The AGM approved the annual report for 2025 and resolved that an ordinary dividend of SEK 10.50 per share shall be paid out in two separate payments of SEK 5.25 per share for the first payment and SEK 5.25 for the second payment. The AGM further determined that the record date shall be 20 May 2026 for the first payment and 13 October 2026 for the second payment. The dividend is estimated to be paid out to the shareholders on 25 May 2026 and 16 October 2026, respectively.

The AGM re-elected Thomas Reynaud, Jean-Marc Harion, Aude Durand, Stina Bergfors and Mathias Hermansson as Board members and elected as new Board members Linda Höglund and Thomas Kienzi. Thomas Reynaud was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM discharged the members of the Board, the CEO, the resigning Board members and the previous Board members from liability for the financial year 2025.

The AGM re-elected KPMG as the auditor until the end of the 2027 AGM. Tomas Gerhardsson will continue as auditor-in-charge.

The AGM also resolved:

on remuneration to the Board and the auditor;

to approve the Board's remuneration report to senior executives;

to adopt a performance-based incentive programme (LTI 2026), including resolutions to authorise the Board to resolve on a new issue of not more than 1,200,000 Class C shares and to repurchase all Class C shares in the company, transfer of a maximum of 1,830,000 Class B shares to the participants in accordance with the terms of LTI 2026, and to resolve on the sale of own Class B shares in order to ensure the undertakings under Tele2's long-term incentive programmes;

to authorise the Board to resolve on repurchase of not more than 10 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in Tele2;

to authorise the Board to, at one or more occasions before the next AGM, resolve to issue shares of series B and/or warrants and/or convertibles, the total number of shares which may be issued by exercise of the authorisation may not result in a dilution of more than ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company as of the date of the AGM;

to adopt an updated wording of § 5 in the Articles of Association to permit reclassification of Class A shares to Class B shares at any time at the request of a shareholder; and

to dismiss proposals from shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

Elsa Ankarcrona, Senior Communications Manager, phone: +46?707 55 33 14

Stefan Billing, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +46?701 66 33 10

About Tele2

Tele2 is a Nordic and Baltic telecom operator built on a strong challenger culture. Since 1993, Tele2 has challenged established norms in the telecom industry by making connectivity simpler, smarter and more cost efficient for customers. Tele2 provides mobile, fixed connectivity, TV and streaming services, as well as IoT solutions, to consumers and businesses across the Nordic and Baltic region. Tele2 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2025, Tele2 generated revenue of SEK 29.9 billion. For the latest news and definitions of measures, visit tele2.com.