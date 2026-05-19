Toronto hospital network unifies radiology workflows across sites with Sectra's cloud solution

LINKÖPING, Sweden and MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will support Unity Health Toronto in consolidating radiology and breast imaging across its three sites on Sectra One Cloud. The secure, cloud-based solution streamlines access to diagnostic images and enables sharing of images across sites.

"We believe that this solution will improve radiology workflows across Unity Health Toronto. This cloud-based platform will unify our imaging environment across all three hospital sites, enabling real-time collaboration among radiologists and supporting more consistent, efficient, and seamless patient care," says Jeff Kerk, Director of Medical Imaging at Unity Health Toronto.

Unity Health Toronto comprises St. Joseph's Health Centre, St. Michael's Hospital, and Providence Healthcare. Sectra has been in use at St. Joseph's Hospital since 2009, and now all three sites will consolidate radiology and breast imaging on Sectra One Cloud. As a fully managed cloud solution, Sectra One Cloud will be monitored, optimized, and continuously upgraded by Sectra. At the same time, radiologists gain access to all images and diagnostic tools within a single application.

The contract was signed during the fourth quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year. Under the agreement, Unity Health Toronto will initially utilize Sectra's modules for radiology and breast imaging, supporting an organization that performs over 500,000 imaging exams annually.

"Radiologists need imaging platforms that support their entire diagnostic workflow, especially in complex, multi-site environments," says Nader Soltani, President of Sectra in Canada. "Sectra One Cloud helps to foster a more streamlined imaging environment that supports efficient collaboration and contributes to a more sustainable workload, allowing radiologists to focus on clinical decision-making and patient care."

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander,

CEO and President Sectra AB,

46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh,

Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions,

46 (0)708 23 56 10

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https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/toronto-hospital-network-unifies-radiology-workflows-across-sites-with-sectra-s-cloud-solution,c4349626

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https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectras-module-for-breast-imaging,c3537944 Sectras module for breast imaging

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