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WKN: A40P16 | ISIN: SE0022419784 | Ticker-Symbol: 61L0
Stuttgart
21.04.26 | 09:46
24,980 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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STOXX Europe 600
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SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
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24,86025,22010:06
PR Newswire
21.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Six London NHS Trusts move to Sectra's enterprise imaging as a cloud service to strengthen cybersecurity and patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a contract to deliver its enterprise imaging solution as a fully managed cloud service, Sectra One Cloud, to six NHS Trusts within the north central area of London, which provides care to approximately 1.4 million people.

The six Trusts, four of which already use Sectra's solution, form the collaborative initiative ImageWise. By consolidating seven separate systems into a single cloud environment, they now create a shared and secure foundation that supports coordinated imaging services for Trusts and care pathways across London.

Sectra One Cloud is fully managed by Sectra, which means Sectra is responsible for all system operation, maintenance, and support. This includes continuous monitoring, optimization, and upgrades, which helps reduce operational risk and supports high availability. The solution is also scalable and can be adapted to increasing imaging volumes, with the flexibility to expand and include additional imaging specialties as needs evolve.

"It's inspiring to see these hospitals take this important step toward a more secure and connected imaging service. When multiple hospital Trusts move together into a shared cloud environment, it strengthens regional resilience and supports secure collaboration across organizational boundaries, helping improve patient care across London," says Jane Rendall, Managing Director for Sectra UK and Ireland.

The five-year contract was signed in the third quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year. The total order value amounts to GBP 15.6 million, all of which is guaranteed. The Trusts will initially utilize the modules for radiology and breast imaging, with the option to expand to additional specialties as needs evolve.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27
Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/six-london-nhs-trusts-move-to-sectra-s-enterprise-imaging-as-a-cloud-service-to-strengthen-cybersecu,c4337194

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectras-radiology-module,c3529814

Sectras radiology module

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/six-london-nhs-trusts-move-to-sectras-enterprise-imaging-as-a-cloud-service-to-strengthen-cybersecurity-and-patient-care-302748345.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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