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WKN: A40P16 | ISIN: SE0022419784 | Ticker-Symbol: 61L0
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 09:13
25,520 Euro
+0,39 % +0,100
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECTRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,20025,40010:50
25,28025,30010:49
PR Newswire
22.05.2026 09:00 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Invitation to presentation of Sectra's year-end report 2025/2026

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's year-end report with President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Jessica Holmquist.

Publication of the financial report: 8:15 a.m. (CEST) on June 5, 2026

Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CEST) on the same date

To participate, follow the instructions on Sectra's website: https://investor.sectra.com/q4report2526

The broadcast will be made available on the same webpage after the conference.

Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. Questions can be posed using the chat function or by sending questions in advance via email to info.investor@sectra.com.

Sectra's financial reporting calendar

  • September 4, 2026: Three-month report
  • September 8, 2026: Annual General Meeting
  • November 25, 2026: Six-month report
  • March 3, 2027: Nine-month report
  • June 4, 2027: Year-end report

For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports, visit investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/.

Subscribe for information

To subscribe for financial reports, invitations and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at investor.sectra.com/subscribe.

For further information, please contact:
Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, telephone +46 (0)13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectra-s-year-end-report-2025-2026,c4350449

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectras-year-end-report-20252026-302779924.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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