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WKN: A40P16 | ISIN: SE0022419784 | Ticker-Symbol: 61L0
Stuttgart
15.04.26 | 09:31
23,080 Euro
+2,30 % +0,520
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SECTRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,10023,44009:49
PR Newswire
15.04.2026 09:00 Uhr
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Sectra completes Oxipit acquisition, accelerating autonomous AI in radiology

LINKÖPING, Sweden, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has completed the acquisition of Oxipit, a pioneer in autonomous AI for radiology and the developer of the first solution with CE Class IIB certification for autonomous chest X-ray analysis. This milestone strengthens Sectra's position as a provider of advanced, regulatory-approved AI solutions for diagnostic imaging.

"With the acquisition of Oxipit, we're adding a new dimension to our AI offering: autonomous AI that can genuinely reduce radiologists' workload in daily clinical practice. Equally important, we're acquiring the clinical validation and regulatory expertise required to deploy this category of AI responsibly at scale. The acquisition complements our vendor-neutral AI marketplace, which remains a cornerstone of our strategy, and our own rapid innovation such as MCP-powered system administration. Together, these moves demonstrate clear leadership in AI for diagnostic imaging and position us to help healthcare providers manage rising imaging volumes and address staff burnout," says Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra.

With the acquisition complete, Sectra now owns and will further develop ChestLink, Oxipit's flagship product and one of the most clinically validated examples of autonomous AI in radiology. Unlike conventional AI decision-support tools, which flag findings or assist prioritization but leave reporting to the radiologist, autonomous AI is developed and validated to independently complete a defined diagnostic task. ChestLink automatically identifies and clears high-confidence normal chest X-rays from the worklist, freeing radiologists to focus on cases with a higher probability of disease. The product holds CE Class IIb certification*, reflecting the rigorous safety and regulatory standards required for this category of AI.

Answers to frequently asked questions about the acquisition are available on our website>>.

* CE class IIb certification confirms compliance with EU medical device regulations and permits commercialization within the EEA.

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27
Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-completes-oxipit-acquisition--accelerating-autonomous-ai-in-radiology,c4334870

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/radiologist-reading-lung-x-ray-in-sectra-s-solution,c3528404

Radiologist reading lung X-ray in Sectra's solution

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sectra-completes-oxipit-acquisition-accelerating-autonomous-ai-in-radiology-302742858.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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