Grady Health System goes live with Sectra Amplifier Services to enable smooth implementation of AI--enhancing diagnostic workflows across sites

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical technology and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that Grady Health System, one of the largest health systems in the US, is now live with Sectra Amplifier Services. With this platform, Grady can efficiently deploy and manage AI applications at scale, supporting clinicians to handle large imaging volumes and deliver consistent, high-quality patient care.

"At Grady Health System, innovation and creativity translate into better outcomes for the communities we are privileged to serve. The integration of AI-enabled diagnostic workflows positions us to improve efficiency, support clinical decision-making, and continue advancing access to high-quality care in our communities," says Dr. Yolanda Wimberly, SVP, Chief Health Outcomes Officer at Grady Health System.

Following the go-live of Sectra Amplifier Services, Grady Health System can deploy and manage a range of AI applications directly within clinical workflows using a fully managed, cloud-based platform. With Sectra handling integration, hosting, updates, and ongoing support, Grady benefits from a solution that is both secure and simple to manage, reducing IT workload while maintaining full control over its AI portfolio. With CINA Chest by Avicenna.ai and Mammoscreen by Therapixel initially deployed, clinicians benefit from seamless access to AI tools that support faster, more accurate diagnoses.

"We selected Sectra Amplifier primarily to simplify the administrative and technical hurdles of traditional AI deployment, leveraging the 'AI as a Service' model to streamline procurement and scalability. By using Sectra Amplifier Services, Grady consolidated dozens of potential vendor contracts into a standardized, centralized approach, allowing us to access a curated library of FDA-cleared tools without negotiating separate legal agreements for each new algorithm.

"This marketplace approach, combined with a unified IT infrastructure that reduces the system's 'IT footprint' and security risks, enabled us to rapidly pilot and deploy specialized AI, such as critical care triage and cancer screening," says Elias Kikano, MD, Medical Director of Imaging Informatics at Grady Health System.

Grady Health System is a multi-site, safety-net health system that includes the largest hospital in Georgia and is recognized as one of the largest public hospitals in the United States. The system serves a diverse patient population and manages high imaging volumes across its main hospital and affiliated outpatient clinics.

"AI brings clear clinical benefits, but testing, implementing, and evaluating new solutions can place significant IT demands on healthcare providers. Sectra Amplifier Services removes these barriers, enabling organizations like Grady to efficiently integrate AI into their workflows. Grady's commitment to leveraging new technology for improved patient outcomes is commendable, and we are proud to be their partner as they bring AI into daily clinical use," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc.

The go-live follows a three-year contract with Grady Health System signed in the third quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year, with an expected annual volume of over 90 000 radiology exams.

Sectra Amplifier Services is a part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

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