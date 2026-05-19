Stellantis N.V.: Stellantis Announces Groundbreaking, Small and Affordable E-Car Project

Stellantis Announces Groundbreaking, Small and Affordable E-Car Project

Production of E-Car planned to start in 2028 at the Pomigliano d'Arco plant in Italy





AMSTERDAM, May 19, 2026 - Stellantis announces the launch of its groundbreaking, small and affordable E-Car project; the first E-Cars are expected to roll off the production line in 2028.

The "E" in E-Car stands for European, Emotion, Electric and Environmental friendliness. This high potential segment, to be produced in Europe for Europeans, has been recognized by the European Commission for its potential to boost European design and manufacturing jobs while playing a vital role in supporting the wider adoption of full electric vehicles for convenient, everyday, city-centric mobility.

The E-Car is a small, innovative, affordable and fully electric vehicle that is being developed in the true tradition of European 'people's mobility' - addressing the unprecedented contraction of the small affordable car segment in Europe in recent years. It is the perfect expression of Stellantis' purpose to "Move people with brands and products that they love and trust".

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa commented: "The E-Car is a concept that finds its natural match in the small car success that runs deep in our European Stellantis DNA. Our customers are calling for a revival of small, stylish vehicles, proudly produced in Europe, which are also affordable and environmentally friendly. Stellantis is answering their call with exciting new models for multiple brands. Production is expected to start in 2028 in our Pomigliano (Italy) plant."

With the assignment of the E-Car to Pomigliano - and the potential of significant production volumes - Stellantis is tapping into the plant's long history of producing some of Europe's most iconic and affordable cars, including the much-loved Fiat Panda.

Stellantis' E-Car models will feature cutting-edge design and will be powered by world-class BEV technologies to be developed with selected partners to boost affordability and achieve an accelerated time-to-market.

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About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep - , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis



For more information, contact:



Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 - fernao.silveira@stellantis.com



Nathalie ROUSSEL + 33 6 87 77 41 82 - nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com







communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com

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