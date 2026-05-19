

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L), a Mexican precious metals miner, Tuesday issued a statement for Annual General Meeting, noting that its longer-term outlook is positive with increased demand for silver and gold, after reporting significant increase in fiscal 2025 profitability.



Chairman Alejandro Baillères said, 'Looking ahead, geopolitical instability remains a global concern, but I am encouraged by the more business-friendly environment in Mexico and our expansion into Canada.'



The outlook reflects demand for silver and gold, which is forecasted to exceed supply driven by the green energy transition and the safe-haven status of gold.



Baillères added that the company anticipates that at least one of its advanced prospects will join development portfolio in the coming two to three years.



On the London Stock Exchange, Fresnillo shares were trading at 3,307.00 pence, down 0.78 percent.



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