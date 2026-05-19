Options Technology, the leading managed IT services and technology solutions provider, today announced it has been named Digital Realty's Partner of the Year for EMEA for 2025. The award, presented as part of Digital Realty's annual Partner Awards program, recognizes channel and alliance partners who drive the most meaningful impact for Digital Realty and its customers.

The recognition reflects the significant expertise that Options' team and technology bring in helping enterprises achieve their digital transformation and AI ambitions. The partnership has grown increasingly global in scope, with both organizations sharing a vision for continued expansion and collaboration.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, said: "We are truly honored to be recognized as Digital Realty's EMEA Partner of the Year for 2025. This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the strength of our relationship with Digital Realty. Together, we are helping enterprises navigate the complexities of digital transformation and unlocking the power of AI, and next-generation compute like quantum computing. We both believe we are just getting started."

Jules Johnston, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Digital Realty: "Options is a world-class partner for global financial services enterprises who delivers truly innovative solutions that draw on their deep expertise in AI and quantum computing. The strength of our partnership with Options enables both our companies to provide our shared customers with a distinct competitive advantage and benefit of our combined expertise at this critical inflection point in technology."

Samuel Farmer, President, EMEA, Options Technology, commented: "We are delighted to be recognized as Digital Realty's EMEA Partner of the Year for 2025. We have been working closely with Jules Johnston, Phil Barnett, and the broader team to strengthen our offering across financial services in EMEA. Given the rapid acceleration in demand for our PrivateMind AI solution, it further demonstrates the importance of having their continued commitment to the partnership.

Together, we are helping enterprises navigate the complexities of digital transformation and unlocking the power of AI, and next-generation compute like quantum computing. We both believe we are just getting started."

This announcement comes after several recent developments for Options, including the appointment of Larry Leibowitz as Chairman of the Options Board, the enhancement of its APAC connectivity with direct access to the Japan Alternative Market (JAX) via AtlasFabric, and the company's recent acquisition of Crossvale.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

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Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact jenny.collins@options-it.com