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WKN: A2AMJE | ISIN: SE0008374383 | Ticker-Symbol: 7M7
Frankfurt
19.05.26 | 08:07
0,892 Euro
-0,67 % -0,006
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAHA CAPITAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAHA CAPITAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9360,94213:41
0,9350,94213:20
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 13:26 Uhr
118 Leser
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Invitation to the Presentation of Maha Capital's Q1 2026

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Maha Capital (STO:MAHA-A) - Maha Capital AB (publ) ("Maha" or the "Company") will publish the interim report for the first quarter 2026 on Tuesday, 26 May 2026 at approximately 7:30 CEST. The Company hereby invites all interested parties to a live webcasted presentation on the same day at 11.00 CEST. Roberto Marchiori, CEO, will present the report and recent developments.

The webcast will be held in English and will be broadcasted live. An on-demand version will also be available on Maha's website. Questions to the presenters can be emailed in advance to the Company at info@maha-capital.com or be made directly on the day of the presentation in the YouTube Comments/Questions field.

Link to webcast: https://youtube.com/live/7wZCTQV2ZAg?feature=share

Contacts
Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR
Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@maha-capital.com

About Maha Capital
Maha Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. Maha operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. In addition, Maha holds 24 percent indirect equity stake in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maha-capital.com.

Attachments
Invitation to the presentation of Maha Capital's Q1 2026

SOURCE: Maha Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-maha-capitals-q1-2026-1168185

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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