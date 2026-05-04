STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Maha Capital (STO:MAHA-A) - Maha Capital invites shareholders and other interested parties to an Investor Meeting on Wednesday 6 May 2026 at 17:30 CEST in Stockholm, Sweden. The presentation will be held in English and will be broadcasted live (it was previously announced as an only in person meeting). Both management and parts of the board of directors will participate.

Questions to the presenters can be emailed in advance to the Company at info@maha-capital.com.

Link to webcast: https://easy-stream.com/webcast/maha/live/

Venue: GT30, Grev Turegatan 30, Stockholm

Date and Time: 6 May, 17:30 CEST

RSVP: jakob.sintring@maha-capital.com

Contacts

Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@maha-capital.com

About Maha Capital

Maha Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. Maha operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. In addition, Maha holds 24 percent indirect equity stake in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maha-capital.com.

Attachments

Update - Maha Capital invites to an Investor Meeting

SOURCE: Maha Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/update-maha-capital-invites-to-an-investor-meeting-1163416