STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Maha Capital (STO:MAHA-A) - Maha Capital invites shareholders and other interested parties to an Investor Meeting on Wednesday 6 May 2026 at 17:30 CEST in Stockholm, Sweden. The presentation will be held in English and will be broadcasted live (it was previously announced as an only in person meeting). Both management and parts of the board of directors will participate.
Questions to the presenters can be emailed in advance to the Company at info@maha-capital.com.
Link to webcast: https://easy-stream.com/webcast/maha/live/
Venue: GT30, Grev Turegatan 30, Stockholm
Date and Time: 6 May, 17:30 CEST
RSVP: jakob.sintring@maha-capital.com
Contacts
Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR
Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@maha-capital.com
About Maha Capital
Maha Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. Maha operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. In addition, Maha holds 24 percent indirect equity stake in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maha-capital.com.
Attachments
Update - Maha Capital invites to an Investor Meeting
SOURCE: Maha Capital
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/update-maha-capital-invites-to-an-investor-meeting-1163416