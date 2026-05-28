Maha Capital to be included in OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Maha Capital AB (publ) ("Maha" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm:Maha-A) is pleased to announce that Nasdaq has confirmed that the Company's shares will be added to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index ("OMXSB"), effective from the market opening on Monday, 1 June 2026.

The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB and is reviewed twice a year, with changes taking effect on the first trading day in June and December.

Maha's inclusion in the OMXSB represents an important milestone in the Company's continued development as a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider and reflects its increased market profile following the completion of the combination between Maha and KEO World, Inc. ("KEO World").

"The Company believes that inclusion in the OMXSB will further strengthen Maha's visibility among institutional and international investors, support broader market recognition of the Company's growth platform and contribute to its continued focus on operational execution and long-term shareholder value creation. Maha's inclusion in the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index reflects the significant steps taken to reposition the business for growth following the combination with KEO World, and we remain focused on executing our strategy and building long-term value for shareholders," commented Roberto Marchiori, CEO of Maha Capital.

Contacts

Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@maha-capital.com

About Maha Capital

Maha Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. Maha operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. In addition, Maha holds 24 percent indirect equity stake in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maha-capital.com.

Attachments

Maha Capital to be included in OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

SOURCE: Maha Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/maha-capital-to-be-included-in-omx-stockholm-benchmark-index-1171382