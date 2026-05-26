Annual General Meeting in Maha Capital AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Maha Capital (STO:MAHA-A) - The shareholders of Maha Capital AB gathered in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday 26 May 2026 for the annual general meeting.

The income statements and the balance sheets for the company and the group were approved and the board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

The meeting resolved that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2025 and that the company's available funds shall be carried forward in new account.

Paulo Thiago Mendonça, Carlos Gomez-Lackington, Halvard Idland and Fabio Vassel were re-elected as members of the board of directors. Furthermore, Paolo Fidanza and Miles Molyneaux were new-elected as members of the board of directors. Paolo Fidanza was new-elected as chairman of the board.

The meeting approved fees payable to the members of the board of directors and the chairman of the board of directors, including remuneration for committee work, to be as follows:

Annual fees of the members of the board of directors of SEK 300,000. Annual fee of the chairman of the board of directors of SEK 415,000. Annual fees of SEK 40,000 to members of the Audit, Ethics and Compliance committee, Remuneration committee, and the ESG committee. Annual fees of SEK 60,000 to the chairman of the Audit, Ethics and Compliance committee, Remuneration committee, and the ESG committee. Members of the board of directors shall be entitled to invoice the company in so far as they perform services outside the board assignment.

The accounting firm Deloitte AB was re-elected as the auditor of the company, with authorised public accountant Andreas Frountzos as the auditor in charge, for a period until the end of the 2027 annual general meeting. The auditor's fee shall be paid upon approval of their invoice.

The meeting resolved to approve the company's remuneration report for the financial year 2025.

The meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to - for the period up to the next annual general meeting and at one (1) or more occasions - resolve upon issuance of new shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures. Payment may be made in cash, in kind, through set-off of claims or otherwise be conditional. The company's share capital may by support of the authorisation be increased by an amount corresponding to 20 percent of the share capital and number of shares in the company as of on the date the board of directors make use of the authorisation. Deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall be allowed in situations where a directed issue is deemed more appropriate for the company due to timing, commercial or similar reasons, and in order to enable acquisitions.

The meeting resolved on amendments to the policy for remuneration to the senior executives. The policy was adapted to the current company name and the company's new business operations by replacement of industry-specific references to the oil and gas sector with broader references to the relevant market. The new amended policy applies for the time being, but at the latest until the annual general meeting to be held in 2027.

The meeting further resolved on amendments to the principles for the appointment of a nomination committee. The chairman of the board of directors will no longer be a member of the nomination committee. Instead, the nomination committee will consist of only three (3) members, appointed annually by the three (3) largest shareholders by votes as of 30 September each calendar year. The new amended principles apply until a resolution on a change is resolved on by the meeting.

Miscellaneous

The information was made public, through the agency of the contact persons below, 15:15 CEST on 26 May 2026.

Contacts

Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@maha-capital.com

About Maha Capital

Maha Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. Maha operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. In addition, Maha holds 24 percent indirect equity stake in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maha-capital.com.

Attachments

Annual General Meeting in Maha Capital AB

SOURCE: Maha Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/annual-general-meeting-in-maha-capital-ab-1170528