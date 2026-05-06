Stockholm, 6 May 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Maha Capital AB (ticker: MAHA A) are today admitted to continued trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Maha Capital AB has, due to the acquisition of KEO World, Inc. been subject to a new listing process to obtain approval for continued admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. Maha Capital is a mid cap company within the Financial sector. Maha Capital is the 7th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026.

Maha Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. Maha operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables.

"We are pleased with the completion of our relisting and the closing of our transaction with KEO, marking a key milestone in our strategic transformation into a fintech-focused company and strengthening our ability to scale our credit platform. In parallel, the PetroUrdaneta oil field in Venezuela provides additional value, positioning us to deliver a more diversified and resilient proposition to our shareholders, and we look forward to the continued journey ahead," says Roberto Marchiori, CEO of Maha Capital.

"We are pleased that Maha Capital will continue trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market following the completion of its relisting process. Maha Capital represents the type of internationally active, technology driven company that contributes to the depth and diversity of our market. This relisting highlights Nasdaq Stockholm's role as a leading venue for companies undergoing strategic transformation, and we look forward to supporting Maha Capital in its continued development as a listed company," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic



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