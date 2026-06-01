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WKN: A2AMJE | ISIN: SE0008374383 | Ticker-Symbol: 7M7
Frankfurt
01.06.26 | 08:17
0,769 Euro
-6,45 % -0,053
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAHA CAPITAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAHA CAPITAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7310,75417:14
0,7930,80813:26
ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 16:38 Uhr
113 Leser
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Maha Capital: Invitation to the Presentation of Maha's Corporate Rebranding and Reorganization

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Maha Capital (STO:MAHA-A) today announced that it will organize the Company into two independent Divisions: Fintech and Energy, each operating under its own management team, brand, capital allocation strategy, and governance structure. The ambition is to list the Energy division in the US. Following this announcement, Maha invites all interested parties to a webcast presentation on Wednesday, 3 June 2026 at 16:00 CEST. The presentation will be hosted by Chairman Paolo Fidanza and CEO Roberto Marchiori, who will present the reorganization and participate in a Q&A session.

The webcast will be held in English and will be broadcasted live. An on-demand version will also be available on Maha's website. Questions to the presenters can be emailed in advance to the Company at info@maha-capital.com or be made directly on the day of the presentation in the YouTube Comments/Questions field.

Link to webcast: https://youtube.com/live/mGoPJjecVko

Contacts
Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR
Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@maha-capital.com

About Maha Capital
Maha Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. Maha operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. In addition, Maha holds 24 percent indirect equity stake in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maha-capital.com.

Attachments
Invitation to the presentation of Maha's corporate rebranding and reorganization

SOURCE: Maha Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-mahas-corporate-rebranding-and-reo-1172164

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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