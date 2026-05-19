Storytel AB: Storytel Group acquires Overamstel Publishers

Storytel Group today announced the 100 percent acquisition of the independent Overamstel Publishers ("Overamstel"), based in The Netherlands and Belgium. This acquisition further strengthens Storytel Group's customer offering in the Benelux region, one of the company's core markets.

Founded in 2007, Overamstel manages a diversified portfolio of imprints including Carrera Culinair, Hollands Diep, Lebowski, Moon, and The House of Books. These brands span fiction, non-fiction, and children's literature, supported by a strong multi-format presence in print, audiobook, and e-book. Today, the Overamstel catalogue features acclaimed authors such as Annejet van der Zijl, Carry Slee, Agatha Christie and Barack Obama.

Overamstel's current CEO Martijn Griffioen will continue in his role following the acquisition. Helena Gustafsson, Chief Content & Publishing Officer of Storytel Group, will join the Overamstel board as Chair, while Stefan Wård, Chief Financial Officer of Storytel Group, and Laura Stoorvogel, Country Manager Netherlands at Storytel, will join as board members.

"We are immensely proud to officially join Storytel Group's prestigious portfolio of publishing houses. After a long-standing and fruitful relationship, this transition feels like a natural evolution. I look forward to working alongside Storytel to continue pushing the boundaries of traditional publishing and to keep expanding the impact and visibility of our authors", says Martijn Griffioen, CEO Overamstel.

As part of Storytel Group, Overamstel will retain its distinct identity and continue to develop both new and established authors as an independent publisher within the group.

"A warm welcome to the entire Overamstel team to Storytel Group. By uniting Overamstel's rich publishing heritage with Storytel's digital reach, a vibrant, shared home for creativity is being built. The journey ahead offers a wonderful opportunity for all talented colleagues to work together in bringing even more magic to book lovers across the Benelux region and beyond", says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO Storytel Group.

In 2025, Overamstel reported sales of €17.4 million with an adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) of €1.3 million. Physical book sales accounted for approximately 75 percent of the publisher's revenues in 2025, demonstrating the company's strong and resilient print portfolio, while growing digital sales made up roughly 25 percent.

The agreed purchase price will be paid fully in cash, financed through Storytel Group's existing liquidity.

Overamstel joins Storytel Group's existing portfolio of publishers, which includes Norstedts Publishing Group, Gummerus, People's and Storyside, as well as majority stakes in Lind & Co and Bokfabriken.

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FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 73 182 01 43

Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 735 33 17 70

Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel Group

We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.



Storytel Group leads by operating through its two primary business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The Streaming division provides one of the world's most extensive digital libraries, with over 1.8 million audiobook and e-book titles available in 55 languages. This service reaches more than 2.7 million subscribers through the Group's prominent brands, including Storytel, Mofibo, and Audiobooks.com. The Publishing business area produces high-quality content from acclaimed authors across a wide range of genres through renowned publishing houses such as Norstedts Publishing Group, Lind & Co, People's, Gummerus, Bokfabriken, and Storyside. Storytel Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Please visit www.storytelgroup.com for more information.

About Overamstel Publishers

Overamstel Publishers is based in Amsterdam and Antwerp, uniting the imprints Carrera Culinair, Hollands Diep, Horizon, Inside, Lebowski, Moon, The House of Books and Rainbow. Together, these imprints publish a range of commercial fiction & non-fiction, cookbooks, sports autobiographies, history, children's and YA titles. Books for readers of all ages, in every format.

Image Attachments

Bodil Eriksson Torp, Martijn Griffioen & Helena Gustafsson