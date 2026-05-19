Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("Neural" or the "Company"), an ethnobotanical drug discovery company focused on developing therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions related to substance use disorders, together with its portfolio company CWE European Holdings Inc. ("CWE"), operating as Hanf.com, one of Germany's leading CBD retailers, is pleased to announce the opening of a new Hanf.com retail store in Mühldorf am Inn, Germany, as well as ongoing refurbishment initiatives across selected existing Hanf.com locations.

The new Mühldorf am Inn store is located at Stadtplatz 76, 84453 Mühldorf am Inn, Germany, in the historic town centre. The location expands Hanf.com's retail presence into another smaller regional market and is intended to support the Company's broader strategy of disciplined retail growth across Germany.





Eröffnung Mühldorf am Inn Store Front - April 2026

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Ronnie Jaegermann, Chief Executive Officer of CWE European Holdings Inc., stated: "Over the past six months, Hanf.com has continued to demonstrate that our retail platform is not standing still. Although Mühldorf is a smaller town, the store experienced a warm welcome from the local community. The performance of this opening reinforces our view that smaller towns can offer compelling opportunities, as customer awareness can be built more quickly and local market penetration may be achieved more efficiently than in larger urban centres."

In addition to new store openings, Hanf.com has completed refurbishment work at four existing locations: Straubing, Bavaria; Regensburg, Bavaria; Herford, North Rhine-Westphalia; and Freising, Bavaria. These upgrades were undertaken to improve store presentation, enhance the customer experience and support a more consistent Hanf.com brand standard across the retail network. Selected photographs of the refurbished stores are included below.





Eröffnung nach Umzug Regensburg Store Front - March 2026

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Eröffnung nach komplett Umbau Herford Interior / Product Display - February 2026

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Neural believes Hanf.com's continued retail execution supports the strategic rationale for Neural's investment in CWE and provides further evidence of Hanf.com's ability to scale its German retail footprint in a disciplined manner.

About Neural Therapeutics Inc. and CWE European Holdings Inc.

Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery focused on developing therapeutic drugs for mental health conditions related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative drug development strategy involves the use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, with the objective of enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.

On May 26, 2025, Neural entered into a Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with CWE European Holdings Inc., a leading CBD and hemp retailer in Germany operating under the Hanf.com brand, pursuant to which Neural may acquire up to 100% of CWE through a multi-stage transaction. The transaction is intended to expand Neural's commercial footprint in Europe while preserving its core focus on drug discovery and mental health innovation.

On August 12, 2025, Neural and CWE completed the first stage of the transaction, pursuant to which Neural acquired a 30.75% ownership interest in CWE. Neural and CWE continue to work collaboratively toward subsequent stages of the transaction, and Neural will provide updates as material developments occur.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Hanf.com's retail expansion strategy, the expected benefits of the new Mühldorf am Inn store, the potential performance of smaller-town retail locations, Hanf.com's ability to build customer awareness and achieve local market penetration, the benefits of refurbishment initiatives at existing store locations, the continued execution of Hanf.com's retail strategy, the scalability of Hanf.com's German retail footprint, Neural's strategic investment in CWE, and the expected strategic benefits of Neural's relationship with CWE.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding continued customer demand for Hanf.com's products, the successful operation of new and refurbished retail locations, the ability of Hanf.com to execute its retail expansion strategy, the continued availability of suitable retail locations on commercially reasonable terms, the continued operation of CWE's business, and the regulatory environment applicable to CBD and hemp products in Germany. Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks relating to retail operations, customer demand, competition, leasing and location-related matters, refurbishment and operating costs, supply chain disruptions, changes in applicable laws and regulations, the German CBD and hemp regulatory environment, financing and market conditions, general economic and business risks, and risks relating to Neural's investment in CWE.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Neural undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297900

Source: Neural Therapeutics Inc.