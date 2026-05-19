First Mining Gold Corp.: First Mining Reports New High-Grade Gold Drill Intercepts from North Zone, South Zone, and Minuit Targets at its Duparquet Project

- North Zone Target highlights include DUP25-056 returning 15.14 g/t over 5.0 m, including 73.40 g/t over 1.0m, and 1.88 g/t Au over 16.9 m, including 5.85 g/t Au over 2.70 m, and DUP25-063 returning 2.97 g/t Au over 11.5 m, including 7.04 g/t Au over 1.7 m
- DUP25-061 returns 6.18 g/t Au over 2.95m in South Zone Target
- Minuit Target returns 9.87 g/t Au over 2.75 m, including 17.90 g/t Au over 0.7 m in DUP25-070, and DUP25-076 returns 5.53 g/t Au over 5.3 m, including 19.6 g/t Au over 0.5 m
VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce final results from the 2025 exploration drilling program at its Duparquet Gold Project ("Duparquet Project" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada. The results reported herein are from the newly discovered Minuit zone, as well as the North Zone and South Zone targets located along the margins of the Beattie syenite intrusion (Figure 1). Collectively, the recent drilling continues to demonstrate higher grade gold mineralization across multiple targets at the Duparquet Project both along strike and at depth, supported by a geoscience-driven exploration strategy focused on delineating mineralization along the main mineral resource contact zones.
Assay results from the North Zone drilling are highlighted by drill hole DUP25-056 which returned 15.14 g/t Au over 5.0 m, including 73.40 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 64.0 m to 69.0 m, within the existing resource, and 1.88 g/t Au over 16.9 m from 738.2 m to 755.10 m, as well as drill hole DUP25-063 which returned 1.51 g/t Au over 29.0 m from 279.0 m to 308.0 m and 2.97 g/t Au over 11.5 m from 639.5 m to 651.0 m. Assay highlights from the South Zone target include drill hole DUP25-061 returning 6.18 g/t Au over 2.95 m from 649.85 m to 652.8 m. Drill results from the Minuit Zone are highlighted by drill hole DUP25-070 which returned 9.87 g/t Au over 2.75 m from 513.7 m to 516.45 m, as well as drill hole DUP25-076 which returned 5.53 g/t Au over 5.3 m from 632.7 m to 638.0 m, including 19.6 g/t Au over 0.5 m from 632.7 m to 637.5 m.
"The results from our 2025 drilling program at the Duparquet Project continue to refine and strengthen our understanding of the mineralized system across the North Zone, South Zone and newly identified Minuit Zone targets," stated Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining. "These results continue to demonstrate strong resource growth potential and exploration opportunities along the syenite-mafic volcanic contact which remain open along strike and at depth. We are very encouraged by our 2025 drilling program and look forward to announcing our follow-up plans in our 2026 program."
The latest reported assays represent 4,329 m of drilling across 12 drill holes from a total of 16,577 m of drilling completed during the 2025 campaign. These holes were focused on demonstrating continuity along strike, identifying mineralization controls, and extending target depths. Assay highlights are provided in Table 1, with full list of assay results presented in Table 2. Drill collar details are provided in Table 3. All assay results from the 2025 drilling campaign have now been disclosed.
Table 1: Latest Significant 2025 Drill Intercepts
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Grade (Au g/t)
Target
DUP25-056
64.0
69.0
5.0
15.14
Zone 3
DUP25-056
inc.
64.0
65.0
1.0
73.40
Zone 3
DUP25-056
524.0
533.6
9.6
0.81
North Zone
DUP25-056
inc.
532.8
533.6
0.8
5.57
North Zone
DUP25-056
738.2
755.1
16.9
1.88
North Zone
DUP25-056
inc.
739.95
742.65
2.7
5.85
North Zone
DUP25-061
553.0
556.5
3.5
2.15
South Zone
DUP25-061
564.5
567.8
3.3
2.52
South Zone
DUP25-061
inc.
564.5
565.0
0.5
11.80
South Zone
DUP25-061
623.1
625.6
2.5
2.17
South Zone
DUP25-061
649.85
652.8
2.95
6.18
South Zone
DUP25-061
658.0
660.0
2.0
5.38
South Zone
DUP25-062
580.0
584.0
4.0
1.70
South Zone
DUP25-062
647.0
649.05
2.05
3.78
South Zone
DUP25-062
inc.
648.3
649.05
0.75
6.65
South Zone
DUP25-063
13.0
20.65
7.65
1.26
South Zone
DUP25-063
639.5
651.0
11.5
2.97
North Zone
DUP25-063
inc.
647.3
649.0
1.7
7.04
North Zone
DUP25-065
765.7
772.2
6.5
3.09
North Zone
DUP25-065
800.0
806.9
6.9
1.79
North Zone
DUP25-065
inc.
802.7
803.7
1.0
5.50
North Zone
DUP25-065
838.7
844.4
5.7
1.67
North Zone
DUP25-070
426.95
429.0
2.05
3.58
Minuit
DUP25-070
inc.
427.6
428.4
0.8
6.43
Minuit
DUP25-070
513.7
516.45
2.75
9.87
Minuit
DUP25-070
inc.
514.2
514.9
0.7
17.90
Minuit
DUP25-075
415.85
422.3
6.45
2.34
Minuit
DUP25-075
inc.
417.3
419.9
2.6
4.29
Minuit
DUP25-076
614.5
616.5
2.0
2.68
Minuit
DUP25-076
623.0
627.1
4.1
4.07
Minuit
DUP25-076
632.7
638.0
5.3
5.53
Minuit
DUP25-076
inc.
637.0
637.5
0.5
19.60
Minuit
DUP23-004 EXT
675.9
676.9
1.0
5.26
Minuit
DUP23-004 EXT
718.8
720.2
1.4
3.57
Minuit
Additional Details on North Zone, South Zone & Minuit Targets
North Zone
Drilling in the North Zone continues to confirm the presence of higher-grade gold mineralization along the northern contact between the Beattie syenite and adjacent mafic volcanic units. The North Zone drilling strategy is focused on testing both down-plunge and along-strike extensions of mineralization, with a focus on defining potential higher-grade corridors within a broader mineralized envelope.
Previous drilling completed in 2024 included hole DUP24-024 which returned multiple significant intercepts including 10.67 g/t Au over 5.3 m, 6.63 g/t Au over 9.0 m, 3.04 g/t Au over 33.5 m, and 5.97 g/t Au over 33.0 m (see news release from June 18, 2024), highlighting the continuity and higher grade potential of the system.
The syenite and mafic volcanic contact zone displays attributes favourable for higher-grade mineralization which includes strong foliation, areas of breccia with associated silicification, and up to 5% bronze disseminated and wispy pyrite mineralization. These features are interpreted to represent favourable structural and chemical traps for gold deposition.
Results from the 2025 drilling at the North Zone included drill hole DUP25-056 which returned 1.88 g/t Au over 16.90 m including 5.85 g/t Au over 2.7 m (Figure 2). Drill hole DUP25-063 returned 2.97 g/t Au over 11.5 m including 7.04 g/t Au over 1.7 m, and hole DUP25-065 returned 3.09 g/t Au over 6.5 m, and 1.79 g/t Au over 6.9 m, including 5.50 g/t Au over 1.0 m, and 1.67 g/t Au over 5.7 m (Figure 2). The recent drilling was successful in demonstrating continuity of mineralization along the interpreted plunge and continues to provide positive vectors for exploration at depth and along strike.
South Zone
The South Zone drilling program targeted the down-dip extension of mineralization below the historical Donchester mine workings. Drill holes DUP25-061 and DUP25-062 were some of the deepest holes drilled in the South Zone area and they tested the mineralization to approximately 550 m below the surface and successfully intersected mineralization 80 m below historical mine workings (Figure 3). The drill holes intersected favourable mineralization returning 6.18 g/t Au over 2.95 m and 5.38 g/t Au over 2.0 m in DUP25-061, and 3.78 g/t Au over 2.05 m, including 6.65 g/t Au over 0.75 m in DUP25-062. The drill holes were successful in confirming the continuity of mineralization below the historical Donchester Mine and indicates open exploration opportunities at depth and down plunge.
The mineralization at the South Zone is hosted within intermediate to mafic volcanic units with moderate to strong foliation and strong silicification. The sulphide mineralization consists of up to 5% very fine-grained disseminated and stringer-associated bronze pyrite.
Minuit
The Minuit Zone was initially identified during drilling targeting extensions of mineralization associated with a projected strike and depth extension of the historical Donchester Mine (South Zone), where an entirely blind discovery was encountered in a 70 m faulted zone offset of the main deposit. Drill hole DUP25-059 returned 2.25 g/t Au over 12.8 m, including 4.08 g/t Au over 4.0 m (see press release dated July 14, 2025).
Following the discovery of this target area, interpretations guided a potential 315 m conceptual continuity between DUP25-059, and DUP23-003 which returned 3.47 g/t Au over 7.75 m.
Follow-up drilling was completed with holes DUP25-070, DUP25-075, and DUP25-076 testing the continuity between the previous two intercepts and continuing to intersect favourable mineralization and structures attributed to the target (Figure 3). The target area is considered to have potential to contribute to near term resource growth and will remain a key focus of future exploration drilling.
Drill hole DUP25-070 returned multiple intercepts highlighted by 3.58 g/t Au over 2.05 m, including 6.43 g/t Au over 0.8 m, and 9.87 g/t Au over 2.75 m, including 17.90 g/t Au over 0.7 m. Drill hole DUP25-075 returned 2.34 g/t Au over 6.45 m, including 4.29 g/t Au over 2.60 m, and hole DUP25-076 returned multiple intercepts, highlighted by 4.07 g/t Au over 4.1 m and 5.53 g/t Au over 5.3 m including 19.6 g/t Au over 0.5 m.
Mineralization is within strong to intensely silicified breccia hosted in intermediate to mafic volcanic units which contain up to 10% very fine-grained pyrite and local smoky quartz veins.
Following newly interpreted modelling, drill hole DUP23-004 was extended 173 m during the recent program to intersect the Minuit target further into the footwall while establishing further continuity and repeatability of the newly defined zone. The extension successfully intersected strongly silicified breccia with up to 5-10% very fine-grained bronzy pyrite mineralization with smoky quartz veinlets returning 5.26 g/t Au over 1.0 m, and 3.57 g/t Au over 1.4 m.
In 2025, First Mining completed its largest drill campaign to date at the Duparquet project consisting of 44 drill holes totally 16,576.5 m. The company has now completed an initial 91 drill holes over 35,960 m at the project which yields considerable internal ownership and will support a transition to an overall project advancement strategy which includes initiation of environmental baseline studies, technical program development, and the potential for a future resource update.
Table 2: Latest Assay Results from 2025 Drill Program
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Grade (Au g/t)
Target
DUP25-056
10.6
11.6
1.0
0.93
Zone 3
DUP25-056
19.2
24.2
5.0
0.55
Zone 3
DUP25-056
42.6
43.8
1.2
0.51
Zone 3
DUP25-056
64.0
69.0
5.0
15.14
Zone 3
DUP25-056
inc.
64.0
65.0
1.0
73.40
Zone 3
DUP25-056
72.0
72.5
0.5
0.50
Zone 3
DUP25-056
81.4
82.4
1.0
1.70
Zone 3
DUP25-056
100.2
102.2
2.0
0.63
Zone 3
DUP25-056
117.7
118.2
0.5
0.73
Zone 3
DUP25-056
138.3
140.4
2.1
1.56
Zone 3
DUP25-056
165.2
168.2
3.0
0.58
Zone 3
DUP25-056
172.2
173.2
1.0
1.82
Zone 3
DUP25-056
175.1
175.6
0.5
0.53
Zone 3
DUP25-056
196.1
197.1
1.0
0.48
Zone 3
DUP25-056
222.1
222.6
0.5
1.38
Zone 38
DUP25-056
239.7
242.2
2.5
2.57
Zone 38
DUP25-056
251.9
252.4
0.5
3.09
Zone 38
DUP25-056
258.3
259.3
1.0
0.50
Zone 38
DUP25-056
262.3
263.0
0.7
0.41
Zone 38
DUP25-056
281.0
285.0
4.0
0.90
Zone 38
DUP25-056
289.5
296.0
6.5
2.28
Zone 38
DUP25-056
300.9
301.4
0.5
2.75
Zone 38
DUP25-056
307.4
307.9
0.5
0.41
Zone 38
DUP25-056
420.0
421.0
1.0
4.19
Zone 3B
DUP25-056
426.0
426.8
0.8
0.42
Zone 3B
DUP25-056
465.1
474.6
9.5
2.08
Zone 3B
DUP25-056
inc.
472.1
472.6
0.5
16.90
Zone 3B
DUP25-056
and inc.
474.1
474.6
0.5
12.50
Zone 3B
DUP25-056
521.5
522.0
0.5
0.56
North Zone
DUP25-056
524.0
533.6
9.6
0.81
North Zone
DUP25-056
inc.
532.8
533.6
0.8
5.57
North Zone
DUP25-056
536.6
537.3
0.7
0.50
North Zone
DUP25-056
545.0
545.5
0.5
0.93
North Zone
DUP25-056
555.0
560.0
5.0
0.42
North Zone
DUP25-056
571.5
572.1
0.6
1.12
North Zone
DUP25-056
585.0
586.0
1.0
0.72
North Zone
DUP25-056
605.6
609.5
3.9
0.49
North Zone
DUP25-056
616.0
618.6
2.6
1.12
North Zone
DUP25-056
654.3
655.0
0.7
0.62
North Zone
DUP25-056
663.55
664.15
0.6
0.46
North Zone
DUP25-056
678.0
679.0
1.0
0.72
North Zone
DUP25-056
726.0
726.6
0.6
2.61
North Zone
DUP25-056
738.2
755.1
16.9
1.88
North Zone
DUP25-056
inc.
739.95
742.65
2.7
5.85
North Zone
DUP25-056
771.65
772.3
0.65
0.56
North Zone
DUP25-060
70.75
71.3
0.55
2.25
Zone 3
DUP25-060
77.35
77.85
0.5
0.48
Zone 3
DUP25-060
131.0
131.75
0.75
0.51
Zone 3
DUP25-060
146.0
147.0
1.0
1.42
Zone 3
DUP25-060
164.0
164.5
0.5
0.62
Zone 3
DUP25-060
181.0
182.0
1.0
0.58
Zone 3
DUP25-060
190.0
192.3
2.3
0.56
Zone 3
DUP25-060
216.0
218.0
2.0
0.41
Zone 3
DUP25-060
223.0
225.0
2.0
0.52
Zone 3
DUP25-060
229.05
231.1
2.05
0.36
Zone 3
DUP25-060
233.95
234.5
0.55
0.61
Zone 3
DUP25-060
238.55
239.3
0.75
0.57
Zone 3
DUP25-060
242.0
249.1
7.1
1.01
Zone 3
DUP25-060
255.15
263.85
8.7
0.90
Zone 3
DUP25-060
266.7
267.5
0.8
0.65
Zone 3
DUP25-060
274.8
275.8
1.0
0.76
Zone 3
DUP25-060
279.7
280.5
0.8
1.24
Zone 3
DUP25-060
295.0
296.0
1.0
1.05
Zone 3
DUP25-060
311.0
313.5
2.5
0.40
Zone 3B
DUP25-060
317.4
321.0
3.6
1.33
Zone 3B
DUP25-060
332.7
341.5
8.8
1.19
Zone 3B
DUP25-060
inc.
333.7
334.3
0.6
9.11
Zone 3B
DUP25-060
351.3
352.0
0.7
0.45
Zone 3B
DUP25-060
370.2
370.8
0.6
1.30
Zone 3B
DUP25-060
373.6
374.4
0.8
1.17
Zone 3B
DUP25-060
380.0
380.6
0.6
0.44
Zone 3B
DUP25-060
382.6
384.0
1.4
1.04
Zone 3B
DUP25-060
412.2
413.0
0.8
0.90
Zone 3B
DUP25-060
420.0
429.6
9.6
0.44
Zone 3B
DUP25-060
436.0
436.7
0.7
0.67
Zone 3B
DUP25-060
489.9
490.4
0.5
1.71
North Zone
DUP25-060
509.4
511.8
2.4
1.17
North Zone
DUP25-060
540.0
541.0
1.0
1.14
North Zone
DUP25-060
682.7
683.7
1.0
2.03
North Zone
DUP25-060
714.0
715.0
1.0
3.69
North Zone
DUP25-060
857.1
857.7
0.6
1.67
North Zone
DUP25-061
5.3
5.8
0.5
0.82
Zone O
DUP25-061
28.0
29.0
1.0
0.64
Zone O
DUP25-061
47.4
48.1
0.7
0.63
Zone O
DUP25-061
51.6
56.35
4.75
5.00
Zone O
DUP25-061
104.15
105.0
0.85
0.54
Zone O
DUP25-061
126.3
128.1
1.8
2.38
Zone 3B
DUP25-061
195.0
195.85
0.85
1.01
Zone 3
DUP25-061
248.3
249.25
0.95
0.46
Zone 3
DUP25-061
267.0
268.0
1.0
0.59
Zone 3
DUP25-061
341.75
342.5
0.75
0.85
Zone 3
DUP25-061
367.0
368.0
1.0
1.00
Zone 3
DUP25-061
381.0
381.5
0.50
2.35
Zone 3
DUP25-061
446.0
447.0
1.0
0.44
Zone 3
DUP25-061
482.8
483.45
0.65
0.95
South Zone
DUP25-061
501.0
502.0
1.0
0.71
South Zone
DUP25-061
523.8
524.8
1.0
0.43
South Zone
DUP25-061
530.0
530.8
0.8
0.83
South Zone
DUP25-061
553.0
556.5
3.5
2.15
South Zone
DUP25-061
inc.
553.0
553.5
0.5
6.82
South Zone
DUP25-061
564.5
567.8
3.3
2.52
South Zone
DUP25-061
inc.
564.5
565.0
0.5
11.80
South Zone
DUP25-061
576.2
578.0
1.8
2.38
South Zone
DUP25-061
586.25
587.2
0.95
4.93
South Zone
DUP25-061
616.2
617.2
1.0
1.53
South Zone
DUP25-061
623.1
625.6
2.5
2.17
South Zone
DUP25-061
635.4
636.0
0.6
1.69
South Zone
DUP25-061
645.0
646.0
1.0
1.05
South Zone
DUP25-061
649.85
652.8
2.95
6.18
South Zone
DUP25-061
658.0
660.0
2.0
5.38
South Zone
DUP25-062
10.0
11.0
1.0
0.55
North Zone
DUP25-062
20.0
21.0
1.0
0.51
Zone O
DUP25-062
80.55
82.2
1.65
1.06
Zone O
DUP25-062
115.2
116.0
0.8
0.47
Zone 3B
DUP25-062
133.0
135.0
2.0
4.54
Zone 3B
DUP25-062
145.3
151.8
6.5
0.86
Zone 3B
DUP25-062
164.3
165.0
0.7
3.82
Zone 3B
DUP25-062
167.3
168.3
1.0
0.49
Zone 3B
DUP25-062
179.15
180.0
0.85
0.44
Zone 3B
DUP25-062
197.0
198.0
1.0
1.12
Zone 3B
DUP25-062
207.0
208.0
1.0
0.68
Zone 3B
DUP25-062
218.0
219.0
1.0
0.50
Zone 3B
DUP25-062
225.0
225.5
0.5
9.82
Zone 3B
DUP25-062
229.0
234.0
5.0
0.50
Zone 3B
DUP25-062
238.3
241.5
3.2
0.45
Zone 3B
DUP25-062
245.0
246.0
1.0
0.73
Zone 3B
DUP25-062
310.35
310.9
0.55
0.82
Zone 3
DUP25-062
470.25
470.75
0.5
9.30
South Zone
DUP25-062
580.0
584.0
4.0
1.70
South Zone
DUP25-062
600.0
600.5
0.5
3.70
South Zone
DUP25-062
617.5
618.0
0.5
2.91
South Zone
DUP25-062
640.95
641.5
0.55
3.11
South Zone
DUP25-062
647.0
649.05
2.05
3.78
South Zone
DUP25-062
inc.
648.3
649.05
0.75
6.65
South Zone
DUP25-062
654.0
654.6
0.6
3.62
South Zone
DUP25-063
13.0
20.65
7.65
1.26
South Zone
DUP25-063
inc.
14.65
15.5
0.85
5.03
South Zone
DUP25-063
52.35
52.85
0.5
0.72
South Zone
DUP25-063
68.95
70.15
1.2
0.54
South Zone
DUP25-063
80.25
82.25
2.0
1.42
South Zone
DUP25-063
85.65
87.7
2.05
0.57
South Zone
DUP25-063
97.2
101.0
3.8
1.20
South Zone
DUP25-063
105.3
105.8
0.5
8.06
South Zone
DUP25-063
115.4
116.1
0.7
0.95
South Zone
DUP25-063
152.5
153.9
1.4
2.62
Zone 3
DUP25-063
160.2
161.2
1.0
0.87
Zone 3
DUP25-063
184.35
184.85
0.5
2.06
Zone 3
DUP25-063
225.0
227.0
2.0
3.26
Zone 3
DUP25-063
inc.
225.0
226.0
1.0
6.01
Zone 3
DUP25-063
240.0
241.0
1.0
1.20
Zone 3
DUP25-063
250.8
254.75
3.95
0.59
Zone 3
DUP25-063
263.0
268.2
5.2
1.78
Zone 3
DUP25-063
279.0
308.0
29.0
1.51
Zone 3B
DUP25-063
inc.
297.0
308.0
11.0
2.63
Zone 3B
DUP25-063
343.5
344.1
0.6
1.15
Zone O
DUP25-063
349.
350.0
1.0
0.46
Zone O
DUP25-063
392.0
393.0
1.0
0.40
Zone O
DUP25-063
399.0
400.0
1.0
0.71
Zone O
DUP25-063
460.45
461.45
1.0
0.42
Zone O
DUP25-063
491.0
493.0
2.0
0.58
Zone O
DUP25-063
639.5
651.0
11.5
2.97
North Zone
DUP25-063
inc.
647.3
649.0
1.7
7.04
North Zone
DUP25-065
137.0
139.0
2.0
1.11
Zone 3
DUP25-065
156.0
158.0
2.0
2.54
Zone 3
DUP25-065
223.0
224.5
1.5
0.69
Zone 3
DUP25-065
241.5
246.0
4.5
0.92
Zone 3
DUP25-065
249.5
250.5
1.0
0.40
Zone 3
DUP25-065
256.9
259.0
2.1
4.33
Zone 3
DUP25-065
inc.
257.7
258.3
0.6
10.50
Zone 3
DUP25-065
262.7
268.0
5.3
2.13
Zone 3
DUP25-065
inc.
265.0
266.0
1.0
6.48
Zone 3
DUP25-065
295.7
298.4
2.7
1.47
Zone 3
DUP25-065
335.0
336.0
1.0
1.69
Zone 3
DUP25-065
357.0
358.0
1.0
8.44
Zone O
DUP25-065
inc.
357.0
357.5
0.5
16.40
Zone O
DUP25-065
376.0
380.0
4.0
0.69
Zone O
DUP25-065
383.0
384.5
1.5
1.16
Zone O
DUP25-065
390.0
391.0
1.0
0.40
Zone O
DUP25-065
421.1
422.0
0.9
0.83
Zone O
DUP25-065
553.7
554.8
1.1
2.98
North Zone
DUP25-065
671.1
673.4
2.3
1.41
North Zone
DUP25-065
677.2
679.4
2.2
1.41
North Zone
DUP25-065
686.3
687.0
0.7
1.56
North Zone
DUP25-065
765.7
772.2
6.5
3.09
North Zone
DUP25-065
800.0
806.9
6.9
1.79
North Zone
DUP25-065
inc.
802.7
803.7
1.0
5.50
North Zone
DUP25-065
838.7
844.4
5.7
1.67
North Zone
DUP25-070
28.4
35.0
6.6
3.20
Zone O
DUP25-070
inc.
28.4
31.2
2.8
7.13
Zone O
DUP25-070
76.6
89.0
12.4
0.56
Zone 3
DUP25-070
104.0
106.0
2.0
0.53
Zone 3
DUP25-070
163.0
164.0
1.0
0.96
Zone 3
DUP25-070
179.0
182.0
3.0
1.05
Zone 3
DUP25-070
217.1
218.1
1.0
0.94
RSRW
DUP25-070
222.0
224.0
2.0
0.55
RSRW
DUP25-070
255.8
256.4
0.6
0.90
RSRW
DUP25-070
320.3
322.0
1.7
1.18
IntraZone
DUP25-070
324.0
325.0
1.0
0.61
IntraZone
DUP25-070
349.45
350.0
0.55
2.83
IntraZone
DUP25-070
360.3
361.0
0.7
1.31
IntraZone
DUP25-070
426.95
429.0
2.05
3.58
Minuit
DUP25-070
inc.
427.6
428.4
0.8
6.43
Minuit
DUP25-070
448.0
449.8
1.8
1.56
Minuit
DUP25-070
497.3
498.5
1.2
5.53
Minuit
DUP25-070
513.7
516.45
2.75
9.87
Minuit
DUP25-070
inc.
514.2
514.9
0.7
17.90
Minuit
DUP25-070
526.7
531.9
5.2
1.01
Minuit
DUP25-075
10.0
11.0
1.0
1.88
Zone 3B
DUP25-075
36.9
38.7
1.8
4.14
Zone 3
DUP25-075
60.4
61.15
0.75
0.52
Zone 3
DUP25-075
69.7
70.6
0.9
0.47
Zone 3
DUP25-075
196.6
197.25
0.65
0.99
IntraZone
DUP25-075
218.4
219.4
1.0
0.79
IntraZone
DUP25-075
230.2
231.0
0.8
1.13
IntraZone
DUP25-075
266.5
267.0
0.5
2.09
IntraZone
DUP25-075
322.0
323.0
1.0
0.51
IntraZone
DUP25-075
364.3
364.8
0.5
1.36
IntraZone
DUP25-075
401.0
402.0
1.0
0.40
Minuit
DUP25-075
415.85
422.3
6.45
2.34
Minuit
DUP25-075
inc.
417.3
419.9
2.6
4.29
Minuit
DUP25-075
506.45
507.0
0.55
3.03
Minuit
DUP25-076
76.0
77.0
1.0
0.76
Zone 3B
DUP25-076
92.3
101.0
8.7
1.19
Zone 3B
DUP25-076
106.6
107.2
0.6
2.11
Zone 3B
DUP25-076
130.0
152.0
22.0
0.77
Zone 3B
DUP25-076
164.0
166.0
2.0
0.71
|
Zone O
DUP25-076
169.0
170.0
1.0
1.41
Zone O
DUP25-076
177.0
178.0
1.0
0.56
Zone O
DUP25-076
182.0
183.0
1.0
0.47
Zone O
DUP25-076
190.0
194.0
4.0
0.41
Zone O
DUP25-076
198.0
208.0
10.0
1.81
Zone O
DUP25-076
219.9
228.0
8.1
1.07
Zone 3
DUP25-076
240.0
241.0
1.0
0.43
Zone 3
DUP25-076
249.0
253.0
4.0
1.37
Zone 3
DUP25-076
319.0
320.0
1.0
1.16
IntraZone
DUP25-076
357.5
358.5
1.0
6.29
IntraZone
DUP25-076
380.0
381.0
1.0
2.11
IntraZone
DUP25-076
400.0
401.0
1.0
0.58
IntraZone
DUP25-076
561.3
564.2
2.9
1.06
Minuit
DUP25-076
578.3
579.0
0.7
2.65
Minuit
DUP25-076
581.
582.3
1.0
2.26
Minuit
DUP25-076
596.5
597.0
0.5
7.02
Minuit
DUP25-076
614.5
616.5
2.0
2.68
Minuit
DUP25-076
623.0
627.1
4.1
4.07
Minuit
DUP25-076
632.7
638.0
5.3
5.53
Minuit
DUP25-076
inc.
637.0
637.5
0.5
19.60
Minuit
DUP25-080
65.8
66.5
0.7
2.03
Zone O
DUP25-080
187.7
188.7
1.0
0.41
Zone 3
DUP25-080
233.0
233.8
0.8
0.62
Zone 3
DUP25-080
396.25
397.0
0.75
0.49
IntraZone
DUP25-080
564.0
565.0
1.0
1.44
NZ Fold
DUP23-004 EXT
675.90
676.9
1.0
5.26
Minuit
DUP23-004 EXT
680.45
681.25
0.8
3.94
Minuit
DUP23-004 EXT
704.7
705.4
0.7
1.91
Minuit
DUP23-004 EXT
713.4
715.0
1.6
1.37
Minuit
DUP23-004 EXT
718.8
720.2
1.4
3.57
Minuit
DUP23-004 EXT
742.3
742.9
0.6
1.03
Minuit
DUP23-004 EXT
750.8
751.3
0.5
1.15
Minuit
DUP23-004 EXT
754.0
754.5
0.5
1.03
Minuit
DUP23-004 EXT
759.9
760.4
0.5
1.39
Minuit
DUP23-004 EXT
762.5
763.5
1.0
1.20
Minuit
DUP23-004 EXT
765.5
766.5
1.0
1.71
Minuit
DUP23-004 EXT
772.7
773.7
1.0
1.90
Minuit
DUP23-004 EXT
779.5
780.6
1.1
2.15
Minuit
DUP23-004 EXT
787.5
788.0
0.5
1.01
Minuit
*Reported intervals are drilled core lengths (true widths are estimated at 75-85% of the core length interval; assay values are uncut)
Table 3: Latest 2025 Drill Hole Locations
Hole ID
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
Length (m)
Easting
Northing
DUP23-004
353
-70
830
631631
5373923
DUP25-056
360
-69
908
632052
5374313
DUP25-060
8
-66
975
631657
5374288
DUP25-061
180
-63
720
631770
5374504
DUP25-062
180
-63
744
631869
5374514
DUP25-063
351
-60
730
631483
5374238
DUP25-065
8
-65
894
632050
5374227
DUP25-070
180
-63
573
631413
5374482
DUP25-075
175
-67
519
631456
5374435
DUP25-076
176
-65
691
631533
5374497
DUP25-080
0
-60
628
632661
5374164
Note: Collar coordinates in UTM NAD 83 z17
About the Duparquet Gold Project
The Duparquet Project is situated in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is geographically located approximately 50 km northwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda. The Project benefits from easy access and proximity to an existing workforce and infrastructure, including road, rail and hydroelectric grid power. The Duparquet Project currently hosts an NI 43-101 compliant gold resource of 3.44 million ounces in the Measured & Indicated category, grading 1.55 g/t Au, and an additional 2.64 million ounces in the Inferred category, grading 1.62 g/t Au. First Mining completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment1 ("PEA") on the Project in 2023.
The Duparquet Project totals approximately 5,800 hectares focused on an area of 19 km of strike length along the prolific Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone, along with numerous mineralized splays and influential secondary lineaments. The Duparquet Project includes the past-producing Beattie, Donchester and Duquesne mines as well as the Central Duparquet, Dumico and Pitt Gold deposits.
1 Further details on the Duparquet PEA can be found in the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Preliminary Economic Assessment, Duparquet Gold Project, Quebec, Canada" dated October 20, 2023, which was prepared for First Mining by G Mining Services Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available under First Mining's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca
Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures
All sampling completed by First Mining within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials and a level of duplicate analysis. Core samples from the 2025 drilling program at Duparquet were sent to AGAT Laboratories, with sample preparation in Val d'Or, Quebec and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50 gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were sent to AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four acid digest. AGAT Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.
Qualified Person
James Maxwell, P.Geo., VP, Exploration and Project Operations for First Mining, is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.
About First Mining Gold Corp.
First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns a 20% project interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project in Ontario and large equity interest in Seva Mining Corp.
First Mining was established in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founder and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.
ON BEHALF OF FIRST MINING GOLD CORP.
Daniel W. Wilton
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. All forward-looking statements are based on First Mining's or its consultants' current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the potential for resource growth and future exploration success at the Duparquet Project; the compilation and interpretation of the drilling results at the Duparquet Project; feasibility and permitting activities related to the Springpole Gold Project; realizing the value of the Company's gold projects for the Company's shareholders; Company's business strategy; future planning processes. Statements concerning proven and probable mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as and if the property is developed, and in the case of measured and indicated mineral resources or proven and probable mineral reserves, such statements reflect the conclusion based on certain assumptions that the mineral deposit can be economically exploited.
Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of management on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Such factors include, without limitation the Company's business, operations and financial condition potentially being materially adversely affected by the outbreak of epidemics, pandemics or other health crises, and by reactions by government and private actors to such outbreaks; risks to employee health and safety as a result of the outbreak of epidemics, including pandemics or other health crises, that may result in a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations at some or all of the Company's mineral properties as well as its head office; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in the currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar); changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; requirements for additional capital; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); effectiveness of environmental mitigations and strategies including production of NAG and PAG tailings and mine rock and water management strategies, the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities, indigenous populations and other stakeholders; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; title to properties; and the additional risks described in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on EDGAR.
First Mining cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to First Mining, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. First Mining does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on our behalf, except as required by law.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors
The Company is a "foreign private issuer" as defined in Rule 3b-4 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is eligible to rely upon the Canada-U.S. Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System, and is therefore permitted to prepare the technical information contained herein in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of the securities laws currently in effect in the United States. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.
Technical disclosure contained in this news release has not been prepared in accordance with the requirements of United States securities laws and uses terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada with certain estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.
NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning the issuer's material mineral projects.
SOURCE First Mining Gold Corp.