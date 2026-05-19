Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") announces that further to the news release dated April 2, 2026, the Company has appointed Mr. Ramtin Rasoulinezhad to the Board of Directors of the Company.

As announced previously, Mr. Rasoulinezhad's appointment strengthens the Company's mission to deliver secure, resilient, and cyber-hardened energy platforms for energy sovereignty, defence, national-security, and mission-critical operations.

Mr. Rasoulinezhad is a technology executive and CEO focused on building secure, high-reliability energy platforms for critical infrastructure. He brings extensive experience leading the design, integration, and deployment of advanced energy systems across utilities, oil and gas, marine, and defence sectors.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Rasoulinezhad has led and contributed to energy and infrastructure projects with a combined value exceeding $1B, spanning large-scale industrial developments, hybrid energy systems, and next-generation energy platforms. His work ranges from major refinery and industrial projects to advanced battery systems, microgrids, and mission-critical energy solutions.

His experience includes:

Leadership in large-scale industrial and energy developments, including complex electrical and instrumentation systems for critical infrastructure

Development and deployment of renewable and hybrid energy systems across utility, industrial, and remote applications

Oversight of manufacturing and delivery of modular energy systems supporting applications across utilities, healthcare, defence, and grid infrastructure

Design and commercialization of advanced battery and hybrid energy solutions for marine and mission-critical environments

Contribution to patented hybrid energy systems integrating generation, storage, and intelligent control to achieve continuous uptime and improved power quality in harsh operating conditions

Advisory and technical leadership on high impact energy and defence related initiatives

Mr. Rasoulinezhad's work combines deep engineering rigor with strategic execution, with a focus on hybrid power systems, advanced energy storage, SMR-integrated architectures, quantum-enabled cybersecurity, and resilient control systems including EMS, PMS, and microgrids - all aimed at improving resilience, reliability, and decarbonization at scale.

He has held senior technology leadership roles across the United States and Canada, including Chief Technology Officer at AMPS in Baton Rouge, Chief Technology Officer at Shift Clean Energy in Vancouver, and Director of Hybrid Solutions at AVL in Hamilton, Ontario. In these roles, he led the development and deployment of secure, high-performance energy systems designed for demanding operational and defence-relevant environments.

Mr. Rasoulinezhad has a proven track record of scaling complex technologies from early R&D through qualification and full-scale manufacturing, consistently translating advanced energy innovation into commercially viable solutions and long-term enterprise value.

His academic background includes dual MSc degrees in Power Systems and Power Electronics, and PhD focused on hybrid distributed energy resources, and executive education from MIT. Most recently, Mr. Rasoulinezhad attended the MIT Professional Education program, as a part of the Chief Technology Officer certificate and delivered a presentation on advanced defence-energy architectures. His presentation is available here: https://aegiscriticalenergy.com/ceo-introduction.

He has been recognized as a Canada's Clean50 Emerging Leader and a Business in Vancouver Forty Under 40 award recipient.

As CEO, Mr. Rasoulinezhad will lead Aegis Critical Defence Energy through its next phase of growth, advancing the company's work in secure hybrid power systems, resilient microgrids, SMR-adjacent architectures, and quantum-enabled cybersecurity for defence-energy applications.

"Nations are accelerating the modernization of their energy infrastructure," said Mr. Rasoulinezhad. "Aegis is committed to delivering energy platforms that are secure, resilient, and operationally superior - systems capable of withstanding cyber threats, supporting continuous operations, and enabling the next generation of defence readiness."

Aegis Critical Defence Energy's leadership expressed strong confidence in Mr. Rasoulinezhad's appointment, citing his combination of technical depth, defence-sector experience, and proven execution in scaling advanced energy technologies.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems for defence, critical infrastructure, industrial, and AI data centre applications. Through strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and global technology leaders, Aegis delivers rugged, intelligent, and secure energy systems designed for the next generation of mission-critical operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297912

Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.