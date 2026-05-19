Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - EraNova Metals Inc. (TSXV: NOVA) (OTCQB: STXPF) (the "Company" or "EraNova") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 4,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $600,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to support ongoing technical work and completion of the NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Adanac Molybdenum Project, alongside marketing and investor awareness initiatives, and for general working capital purposes.

"Closing this financing is a significant step forward that allows us to finalize the completion of our Preliminary Economic Assessment, moving EraNova one step closer to proving the economic foundation of our flagship Adanac Molybdenum Project," stated Meredith Eades, President and CEO. "With our treasury bolstered, we are now fully funded to deliver this critical value-driving milestone, unlocking further potential for our shareholders into 2026."

The Ruby Creek Property hosts the Adanac Molybdenum Project alongside a growing pipeline of high-grade copper, gold, silver, tungsten, and rare earth element targets across the broader district-scale property.

It is anticipated that certain directors, officers or other insiders of the Company may acquire Common Shares under the Private Placement. Such participation will be considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 (the "Policy") and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adopted in the Policy. The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Private Placement, as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves related parties, is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

Closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur as soon as practicable and may take place in one or more tranches. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finder's fees in cash of up to 7% of the gross proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares placed by the finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About EraNova Metals Inc.

EraNova Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a portfolio of precious and base metal assets across western Canada.

The Company's flagship asset is the 29,700-hectare Ruby Creek Property near Atlin, British Columbia, which hosts the Adanac Molybdenum Project - a development-stage deposit currently advancing toward a NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") - alongside a growing pipeline of high-grade copper, gold, silver, tungsten, and rare earth element targets across the broader district-scale property.

EraNova also holds a 100% interest in both the Big Ledge Zinc Project, located south of Revelstoke, British Columbia, and the South Thompson Nickel Project in Manitoba.

For further information on EraNova Metals, visit our website at eranovametals.com or contact:

Twitter: @eranovametals

LinkedIn: EraNova Metals

Youtube: @eranovameatls

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the completion and timing of the Private Placement; the anticipated use of proceeds; the advancement of the Ruby Creek Project and the Adanac Molybdenum Project; the completion and timing of a NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment; the advancement of exploration targets across the broader property; insider participation in the Private Placement; the payment of finder's fees; the receipt of regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; and the closing of the Private Placement in one or more tranches.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to complete the Private Placement on the terms described herein; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals in a timely manner; the use of proceeds of the Private Placement as currently anticipated; the availability of financing, labour, equipment and supplies; the timely advancement of technical studies and exploration activities; the accuracy of geological interpretations; and general business and economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the risk that the Private Placement may not be completed as anticipated or at all; delays in obtaining regulatory approvals; changes in market conditions or commodity prices; risks related to exploration, development and operations; the risk that costs may exceed budget; risks related to permitting and environmental regulation; uncertainty in geological interpretations; financing risks; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297875

Source: EraNova Metals Inc.