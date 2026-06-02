Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - EraNova Metals Inc. (TSXV: NOVA) (OTCQB: STXPF) ("EraNova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences as the Company advances the Adanac Molybdenum Project toward a NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and continues to increase awareness of the broader Ruby Creek district. EraNova is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Investing News Network, NorthStar Communications Canada Corp., and Milky Way Marketing Inc. and Blue Sun Productions Inc. to provide investor relations services.

Upcoming Conferences

The Mining Investment Event of the North

Quebec City, Quebec

June 2-4, 2026

GCFF Virtual Critical Minerals Conference

June 11, 2026

"We believe Ruby Creek is reaching an important inflection point," said Meredith Eades, President and CEO of EraNova. "With the Adanac Molybdenum Project advancing toward a NI 43-101 compliant PEA and multiple high-priority exploration targets emerging across the broader property, we look forward to engaging with investors and sharing how we are advancing both development and discovery within the district."

Investor Relations Engagements

EraNova also announces that it has entered into a few investor relations agreements intended to support broader market awareness and investor engagement initiatives.

Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network

EraNova has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 3-month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company. The cost of the awareness campaign is C$15,000 payable in cash. INN currently holds no securities in EraNova. The arrangement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

NorthStar Communications Canada Corp.

EraNova has engaged the services of NorthStar Communications Canada Corp. ("NorthStar") to conduct two virtual interviews with related distribution across their channels for a cash fee of US$5,000 (C$6,830) plus applicable taxes to NorthStar. NorthStar is independent of the Company, holds no securities or rights to acquire securities of the Company, and will not receive any stock options or other equity-based compensation of the Company. The engagement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Milky Way Marketing Inc. and Blue Sun Productions Inc.

EraNova has entered into a marketing services agreement with Milky Way Marketing Inc. and Blue Sun Productions Inc. (collectively, "BTV") dated May 22, 2026 (the "BTV Agreement"). Pursuant to the BTV Agreement, BTV will provide investor awareness and marketing services, including an on-camera interview and the production and distribution of video content through television, digital media, social media and newsletter distribution channels.

The BTV Agreement is for a one-time marketing campaign and will remain in effect until the contracted services have been completed. In consideration for the services provided, the Company has agreed to pay BTV a fee of C$4,500 plus applicable taxes, which has been paid in full. There are no performance factors contained in the BTV Agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. The BTV Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

BTV, comprised of Milky Way Marketing Inc. and Blue Sun Productions Inc., is a Surrey, British Columbia-based media and marketing company that produces and distributes television, video and digital content focused on publicly traded companies and capital markets. To the knowledge of the Company, neither BTV nor any of its principals have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, nor any right to acquire such an interest.

About EraNova Metals Inc.

EraNova Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious and base metal projects across western Canada.

The Company's flagship asset is the Ruby Creek Property, a 29,700-hectare land package near Atlin, BC that hosts both the Adanac Molybdenum Project, a development-stage deposit, and the Atlin Discovery Project, an emerging pipeline of high-grade gold, silver, copper, and tungsten zones.

EraNova also holds two additional 100%-owned assets: the Big Ledge Zinc-Lead Project, located 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC, and the South Thompson Nickel Project in west-central Manitoba.

For further information on EraNova, visit our website at www.eranovametals.com or contact:

Twitter: @eranovametals

LinkedIn: EraNova Metals

Youtube: @eranovametals

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the advancement of the Ruby Creek Project and the Adanac Molybdenum Project and the completion and timing of a NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation: the availability of financing, labour, equipment and supplies; the timely advancement of technical studies and exploration activities; the accuracy of geological interpretations; and general business and economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: changes in market conditions or commodity prices; risks related to exploration, development and operations; the risk that costs may exceed budget; risks related to permitting and environmental regulation; uncertainty in geological interpretations; financing risks; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299790

Source: EraNova Metals Inc.