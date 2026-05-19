Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLCG" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per class "A" common share that will be payable on June 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2026. The dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada's leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group's extensive network includes over 8,500 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

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Source: Dominion Lending Centres Inc.