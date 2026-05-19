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WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
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19.05.26 | 16:01
438,90 Euro
+1,11 % +4,80
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439,70439,9016:11
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ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 14:38 Uhr
200 Leser
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The Trust for the Americas and the Organization of American States Present the 2025 Corporate Citizen of the Americas Award to Mastercard

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / The Trust for the Americas and the Organization of American States (OAS) presented Mastercard with the 2025 Corporate Citizen of the Americas (CCA) Award during a ceremony and luncheon in the Miranda Room at OAS Headquarters. The CCA Award recognizes companies that have made a real difference in improving the lives of underserved communities and promoting economic growth throughout the Western Hemisphere for over 15 years.

The award is in recognition of Mastercard Strive, a philanthropic program from the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, and Mastercard's leadership in digital and financial inclusion, innovation, and economic opportunity across the region. Mastercard Strive helps small businesses thrive in today's digital economy, giving entrepreneurs practical tools, access to capital, and trusted connection; so they can strengthen their operations, reach more customers, and drive inclusive economic growth in communities throughout the Americas.

The award was presented by Dr. Michael Bogachek, Executive Director of the OAS, on behalf of H.E. Albert Ramdin, Secretary General of the OAS, and accepted by Mr. Jon Huntsman Jr., Vice Chairman and President of Strategic Growth at Mastercard. "For the OAS, it is an honor to present this award together with The Trust for the Americas to an organization whose work inspires what we do across our Member States. This award reminds us of the importance of having partners that not only connect sectors but also implement, turning collaboration into real results for people," Bogachek said.

During the award reception Mr. Jon Huntsman Jr., said, "Across Latin America and the Caribbean, the scale of opportunity demands collaboration. Through Trust Emprende and Mastercard Strive, we're proud to work with partners across the public, private, and multilateral sectors to help small businesses build resilience, adopt digital tools, and grow."

The ceremony also included discussions on new opportunities to expand impact through initiatives such as Trust Emprende, which will work with partners like Mastercard to strengthen micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Dr. Enrique Segura, CEO of ENSE Group and Founding Chairman of The Trust for the Americas, said "Mastercard's commitment to digital and financial inclusion across the Americas exemplifies exactly the kind of corporate leadership this award was created to honor. For twenty years, the CCA Award has celebrated companies that put purpose at the center of their business, and Mastercard has proven, through its Mastercard Strive initiative and beyond, that innovation and impact go hand in hand."

The gathering included Ambassadors to the OAS from Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, and private sector leaders from Citi, BMW, Banco BHD and Mastercard.

The 2025 Corporate Citizen of the Americas Award honors Mastercard's leadership in advancing economic inclusion and reflects a shared commitment to building opportunity where it is needed most. Together, The Trust for the Americas and Mastercard are laying the foundation for a more inclusive, innovative, and resilient future for communities across the Americas.

Media contact

Jessica Jeng-Mitchell

Jessica.Jeng-Mitchell@mastercard.com

About The Trust for the Americas:

The Trust for the Americas is a non-profit organization that promotes social and economic inclusion in the hemisphere by developing key skills for employability, entrepreneurship, and innovation. As an organization affiliated with the Organization of American States, The Trust forges regional and local partnerships with the public, private, academic, and civil society sectors. Since its founding, it has worked in more than 29 countries across the Americas and has impacted over 6 million people through initiatives that connect training, technology, and real economic opportunities.

About the Organization of American States

The Organization of American States (OAS) is the world's oldest regional organization and the main political, juridical, and social governmental forum in the Western Hemisphere. It brings together the 35 independent states of the Americas, with an additional 70 states and the European Union holding permanent observer status. The OAS works across four core pillars: democracy, human rights, security, and development, advancing peace, solidarity, and cooperation among its Member States.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

Continue reading here

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

Dr. Michael Bogachek, Executive Director at the Organization of American States; Jon Huntsman Jr., Vice Chair and President, Strategic Growth at Mastercard; Dr. Enrique Segura, CEO of ENSE Group and Founding Chairman of The Trust for the Americas; and Linda Eddleman, CEO at The Trust for the Americas.

Find more stories and multimedia from Mastercard at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/the-trust-for-the-americas-and-the-organization-of-american-states-p-1168195

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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