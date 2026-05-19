Little Falls, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Alliance Advisors is pleased to congratulate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) on the successful completion of its tender offer for Kezar Life Sciences. The offer resulted in 5,927,580 shares being tendered, representing 80.24% of Kezar's outstanding shares and exceeding the majority-of-outstanding-shares threshold required under the offer. The aggregate value of the tendered shares was approximately $41,226,318.

Under the terms announced by Aurinia, the offer provided Kezar stockholders with $6.955 in cash per share, plus one non-transferable contingent value right for each share tendered.

Alliance Advisors served as Information Agent on the transaction, supporting shareholder outreach and communications designed to maximize participation in the offer. The strong tender result underscores the effectiveness of a focused shareholder engagement strategy and clear messaging to holders across both registered and beneficial shareholder populations.

"We are proud to have supported Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in achieving a successful tender offer outcome for Kezar Life Sciences," said Sean McGuire, Vice President of Alliance Advisors. "Exceeding the majority tender condition with 80.24% of outstanding shares tendered reflects strong execution and effective shareholder communications throughout the process."

This transaction highlights Alliance Advisors' continued role in supporting complex tender and exchange offers with strategic information agent services, shareholder communications, and execution support. This transaction represents the 10th tender offer Alliance Advisors has successfully completed for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the last 12 months.

About Alliance Advisors

Alliance Advisors is a proxy solicitation and advisory firm specializing in complex shareholder meetings, shareholder activism, M&A situations, tender offers, and retail shareholder engagement for public companies and mutual funds. The firm advises boards and executive teams on shareholder campaign strategy, including proxy contests, friendly and hostile M&A, stock surveillance, corporate governance, executive compensation, and sustainability matters.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297815

Source: Alliance Advisors LLC