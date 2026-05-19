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WKN: A1W9DT | ISIN: US3846371041 | Ticker-Symbol: WPOB
Frankfurt
19.05.26 | 08:00
950,00 Euro
+2,70 % +25,00
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
965,00970,0016:26
965,00970,0016:20
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 15:30 Uhr
156 Leser
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RavenPack International SL: RavenPack and The Washington Post Partner to Power AI-Ready Intelligence with Award-Winning, Quality Journalism

One of the world's most influential newsrooms is now live on Bigdata.com by RavenPack, giving enterprises a powerful foundation for research and AI agent development.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises seek reliable, high-quality news signals to power their AI applications, RavenPack has partnered with The Washington Post to bring one of the world's most recognized news brands directly into financial and analytical workflows.

The partnership makes an enterprise content feed of The Washington Post's news content available for analytics and data-driven applications through Bigdata.com, including real-time coverage and select historical archives. Through Bigdata.com's APIs and MCP connectors, enterprises can seamlessly integrate breaking news, political reporting, economic coverage, and in-depth investigative journalism into their AI applications via a streamlined, enterprise-ready delivery framework.

"The quality of your AI is only as good as the information feeding it," said Armando Gonzalez, Co-Founder and CEO of RavenPack. "The Washington Post has earned its reputation through decades of rigorous, independent journalism. By bringing its content into Bigdata.com, we're giving enterprises a direct line to one of the most trusted news sources in the world: enriched, structured, and ready to drive smarter AI decisions."

"At The Washington Post, we are focused on extending the value of our journalism into high-impact enterprise use cases while maintaining the integrity of our content and user experience," said Shawn Polk, Global Head of Content Licensing at The Washington Post. "This partnership with RavenPack enables organizations to incorporate trusted, high-quality journalism into analytical and AI-driven workflows in a way that is structured, controlled, and purpose-built for decision-making."

Comprehensive news intelligence for enterprise AI applications

Bigdata.com now offers licensed access to The Washington Post's editorial content through powerful APIs and MCP connectors for seamless integration into enterprise AI workflows. Coverage includes:

  • Real-time news feed - Continuous delivery of breaking stories and updates as published on The Washington Post's website, spanning macroeconomics, business, technology, geopolitics, policy developments, and more.
  • Deep news archive - Historical access to The Washington Post's content library enabling longitudinal research, backtesting, and event-driven analysis at scale.
  • Structured for AI - Content delivered via RavenPack's institutional-grade data infrastructure, making it immediately usable for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), sentiment analysis, event detection, and other AI-driven applications.

Enterprise access is provisioned through Bigdata.com under RavenPack's licensing framework, simplifying integration while ensuring compliant use of Washington Post content.

About RavenPack

RavenPack provides AI-driven data infrastructure for the financial industry. The company transforms unstructured content into structured, institutional-grade analytics. Through Bigdata.com, RavenPack provides open, API-first access to comprehensive financial intelligence, enabling researchers, data scientists, and institutions to explore and operationalize AI at scale.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning media publisher dedicated to holding truth to power through impactful and consequential journalism. With the mission to connect, inform and enlighten, its trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions are consumed daily by people around the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918116/5976548/RavenPack_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ravenpack-and-the-washington-post-partner-to-power-ai-ready-intelligence-with-award-winning-quality-journalism-302776241.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.