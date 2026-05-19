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WKN: 897914 | ISIN: US23918K1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TRL
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19.05.26 | 09:23
170,50 Euro
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169,20170,0518:22
169,20170,0018:21
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 18:14 Uhr
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DaVita Sets Bold 2030 Community Care Commitments After Exceeding Prior Five-Year ESG Goals

Kidney care leader launches its next chapter of measurable impact for patients, teammates and communities.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / DaVita announced its 2030 Community Care commitments, a new set of long-term goals, focused on improving patient outcomes, supporting the expansion of economic opportunity for teammates, and strengthening community and environmental resilience. The announcement follows the company achieving or exceeding the majority of its prior five-year environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, reinforcing DaVita's track record of turning ambition into measurable impact.

Guided by its Trilogy of Care - Caring for Our Patients, Caring for Each Other and Caring for Our World - the 2030 framework builds on more than 25 years of progress and reflects DaVita's continued commitment to raising the standard for kidney care in the communities it serves.

"As we look toward 2030, we're building on decades of progress and continuing to redefine what's possible in kidney care," said Javier Rodriguez, chief executive officer of DaVita. "Whether it's expanding access to transplants, creating meaningful opportunities for teammates or advancing more sustainable operations, these commitments reflect the impact our teammates make every day in the communities we serve."

The 2030 commitments build on strong momentum from the company's previous five-year goals and focus on three areas central to DaVita's mission.

Advancing Industry-Leading Care

In 2025, DaVita educated more than 40,000 people through its Kidney Smart classes - bringing the total number of individuals reached to more than 300,000 - and supported more than 8,000 patients in receiving kidney transplants.

By 2030, DaVita aims to:

  • Improve patient quality of life by reducing avoidable hospitalizations

  • Empower 150,000 patients to make more informed modality choices through kidney education

  • Narrow health disparities by increasing home dialysis and transplant access for underserved populations

  • Support 40,000 DaVita patients in receiving a transplant

Driving Economic Mobility and Teammate Engagement

In 2025, DaVita achieved an 85% teammate engagement score, exceeded its five-year teammate volunteerism goal by logging more than 218,000 hours of community service, and supported more than 400 teammates in pursuing advanced nursing degrees.

By 2030, DaVita strives to:

  • Sustain market-leading teammate engagement scores of 80% or higher each year

  • Advance 2,000 new nurses through DaVita development and career programs

  • Contribute 300,000 hours of community service through teammate volunteerism

Strengthening Communities and Environmental Resilience

DaVita has already achieved 100% renewable energy use across its current operations and surpassed prior environmental goals by conserving 468 million gallons of water.

Looking ahead, the company plans to:

  • Support philanthropic investments benefiting 400,000 people

  • Power global operations with 100% renewable energy annually

  • Assess climate-related risks and invest in more resilient operations to help protect continuity of patient care

  • Expand water conservation best practices across every country where DaVita operates

External Recognition

DaVita's approach to sustainability, workplace culture and corporate governance continues to earn external recognition, including recent honors from:

  • Time magazine's World's Most Sustainable Companies

  • Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices

  • Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) "A-List" for climate change

  • Fortune, USA Today and Newsweek recognitions as an employer of choice

To read more about DaVita's 2025 achievements and review the report in its entirety, visit https://davita.com/communitycare/

###

About DaVita Inc.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is a healthcare provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey - from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping support transplantation. This includes ensuring they are supported at home, in dialysis centers, in the hospital and in skilled nursing facilities. As of March 31, 2026, DaVita served approximately 296,300 patients at 3,262 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,666 centers were located in the United States and 596 centers were located in 14 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Media Contact: newsroom@davita.com

Find more stories and multimedia from DaVita at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DaVita
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/davita-sets-bold-2030-community-care-commitments-after-exceeding-prio-1168262

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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