

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR192.3 million, or EUR1.87 per share. This compares with EUR164.8 million, or EUR1.61 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Euronext N.V. reported adjusted earnings of EUR216.1 million or EUR2.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to EUR526.7 million from EUR458.5 million last year.



Euronext N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR192.3 Mln. vs. EUR164.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.87 vs. EUR1.61 last year. -Revenue: EUR526.7 Mln vs. EUR458.5 Mln last year.



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