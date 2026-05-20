The days of smooth commodity flows are over. Tariff barriers, export bans, and targeted supply restrictions on critical metals are shifting from the exception to the structural norm. For investors, these are no longer marginal issues but key drivers of valuations and risk premiums. This dynamic is exacerbated by increasing geopolitical fragmentation, not least due to the Iran conflict, which acts as an additional stress factor on energy and logistics routes and ruthlessly exposes the vulnerability of global supply chains. Western industries are thus coming under massive pressure to act. In key strategic sectors such as semiconductor technology, aerospace, and defence, order volumes are skyrocketing. Within the NATO framework, defence spending as a share of GDP has been steadily rising, and orders since 2024 have multiplied rapidly. This trend is unlikely to lose momentum amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. At the same time, rising demand for security-related materials is forcing companies to reorganize their procurement strategies. Tungsten is a critical metal which has driven up its procurement price by a factor of 10. The beneficiary in this environment is the tungsten and molybdenum specialist Almonty Industries (WKN: A414Q8 | ISIN: CA0203987072 | Ticker Symbol (FRA/USA): ALI/ALM). A comprehensive revaluation is already underway, but analysts believe there is still plenty of room for further upside.

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