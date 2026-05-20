Addtech AB: Year-end report 1 April 2025 - 31 March 2026

Fourth quarter (1 January - 31 March 2026)

Net sales increased by 2 percent and amounted to SEK 5,858 million (5,750).

increased by 2 percent and amounted to SEK 5,858 million (5,750). Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 15 percent and amounted to SEK 1,011 million (880) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 17.3 percent (15.3).

increased by 15 percent and amounted to SEK 1,011 million (880) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 17.3 percent (15.3). Operating profit increased by 16 percent and amounted to SEK 862 million (743) corresponding to an operating margin of 14.7 percent (12.9).

increased by 16 percent and amounted to SEK 862 million (743) corresponding to an operating margin of 14.7 percent (12.9). Profit after tax increased by 13 percent and amounted to SEK 615 million (543) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 2.25 (1.95).

Full year (1 April 2025 - 31 March 2026)

Net sales increased by 4 percent and amounted to SEK 22,703 million (21,796).

increased by 4 percent and amounted to SEK 22,703 million (21,796). Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 12 percent and amounted to SEK 3,641 million (3,265) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 16.0 percent (15.0).

increased by 12 percent and amounted to SEK 3,641 million (3,265) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 16.0 percent (15.0). Operating profit increased by 12 percent and amounted to SEK 3,085 million (2,757) corresponding to an operating margin of 13.6 percent (12.6).

increased by 12 percent and amounted to SEK 3,085 million (2,757) corresponding to an operating margin of 13.6 percent (12.6). Profit after tax increased by 14 percent and amounted to SEK 2,206 million (1,940) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 7.95 (7.00).

increased by 14 percent and amounted to SEK 2,206 million (1,940) and amounted to SEK 7.95 (7.00). Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 81 percent (76).

amounted to 81 percent (76). Return on equity amounted to 29 percent (29) and the equity ratio amounted to 39 percent (38).

amounted to 29 percent (29) and the amounted to 39 percent (38). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 2,996 million (2,709). Cash flow per share from operating activities amounted to SEK 11.10 (10.05).

amounted to SEK 2,996 million (2,709). amounted to SEK 11.10 (10.05). Since the start of the financial year nine acquisitions have been completed with combined annual sales of approximately SEK 1,595 million. After the period, two acquisitions were completed with annual sales of about SEK 230 million.

with combined annual sales of approximately SEK 1,595 million. After the period, two acquisitions were completed with annual sales of about SEK 230 million. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.60 (3.20) per share.

CEO's comments

With a strong end, we summarise a financial year that has been characterised by an overall high level of customer activity, albeit with distinct variations between different segments. Our well-diversified business with its strong positions in attractive niches, combined with great commitment and good performance in our various companies, have resulted in a total sales increase of 4 percent, of which 2 percent was organic. Furthermore, EBITA grew by 12 percent, which corresponds to a record margin of 16.0 (15.0) present, as well as increased earnings per share by 14 percent. Our cash flow was strengthened, we have a net debt that is historically low and, during the year, we welcomed a total of nine well-positioned and high-performing companies to the Group. Our business model, based on dual growth engines, a long term approach and a clear focus on entrepreneurship, is yet again demonstrating its strength

For the full CEO comment, please see the Year-end report.

Stockholm May 20, 2026

This information is information that Addtech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8.15 a.m. CET on 20 May 2026.

A phone conference and webcast will be arranged in relation to the report, at 10.00 a.m.

For participation in the conference:

Phone: Register on the link https://events.inderes.com/addtech/q4-report-2025/dial-in

Webcast: https://addtech.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Stenberg, President and CEO, +46 8 470 49 00

Malin Enarson, CFO, +46 705 979 473

Addtech in brief

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,500 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of more than SEK 22 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.