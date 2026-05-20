

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Addtech AB (ADDHY, ADDT_B.ST), a Swedish provider of industrial products and services, on Wednesday reported a rise in earnings and revenue for the final quarter.



For the three-month period to March 31, the company posted a net income of SEK 603 million, higher than SEK 530 million in the same period last year. Net profit per share was SEK 2.25 as against the previous year's SEK 1.95 per share.



Profit after financial items stood at SEK 806 million, compared with SEK 704 million a year ago. Operating profit moved up to SEK 862 million from SEK 743 million in the previous year.



Addtech recorded sales of SEK 5.858 billion, up from last year's SEK 5.750 billion.



For the full year, the Board will pay a dividend of SEK 3.60 per share, higher than SEK 3.20 per share in the previous year.



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