Amgen Announces Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer Peter Griffith

Thomas Dittrich Returning to Amgen as CFO

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced the retirement of Peter Griffith, who has served as the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2020. The company also announced that Thomas Dittrich will return to Amgen as executive vice president on July 1 and succeed Griffith as chief financial officer effective September 1, 2026.

"We are grateful to Peter for his leadership and lasting impact on the company," said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen. "Peter has helped position Amgen to deliver attractive long-term growth and expand our ability to serve patients in the years ahead."

During his tenure, Griffith strengthened the company's financial foundation, supported disciplined capital allocation and helped advance Amgen's long-term growth strategy across the business.

Dittrich, who previously held senior finance roles at Amgen, brings more than 30 years of international leadership experience to the company, along with a strong understanding of the biopharmaceutical industry and consumer-focused healthcare markets. Most recently, he served as chief financial officer of Galderma. Prior to that, he served as chief financial officer at both Shire and Sulzer. Dittrich will oversee all aspects of Amgen's financial operations. Griffith will remain with the company into January 2027 to support a seamless transition.

About Amgen

Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to fight some of the world's toughest diseases. Harnessing the best of biology and technology, Amgen reaches millions of patients with its medicines.

More than 45 years ago, Amgen helped establish the biotechnology industry at its U.S. headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, and it remains at the cutting edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what is known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline and portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, inflammatory conditions, rare diseases, heart disease and obesity and obesity-related conditions.

Amgen has been consistently recognized for innovation and workplace culture, including honors from Fast Company and Forbes. Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index®, which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow Amgen on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Threads.

Amgen Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits and synergies of collaborations, or potential collaborations, with any other company (including BeOne Medicines Ltd.), the performance of Otezla® (apremilast), our acquisitions of ChemoCentryx, Inc., Dark Blue Therapeutics, Ltd. or Horizon Therapeutics plc (including the prospective performance and outlook of Horizon's business, performance and opportunities, and any potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected as a result of such acquisition), as well as estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems on our business, outcomes, progress, and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks?

Elissa Snook, 609-251-1407 (media)

Alison Chartan, 301-742-9584 (media)

Casey Capparelli, 805-447-1746 (investors)?

SOURCE Amgen