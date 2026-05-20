PFU (EMEA) Limited Appoints Mr Yasunari Shimizu as President & CEO

LONDON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PFU (EMEA) Limited announces the appointment of Mr Yasunari Shimizu as President & Chief Executive Officer. Mr Shimizu succeeds Mr Hiroaki Kashiwagi, who is stepping down after five years of dedicated leadership.

Mr Shimizu brings extensive leadership experience from PFU's Japanese and overseas companies, and will lead the company into its next phase of growth, building on the strong foundations established under Mr Kashiwagi's tenure.

Mr Kashiwagi has served as President & CEO since 1st April 2021, during which time he led the company through a period of transformation in an evolving market. The Board and leadership team extend their sincere thanks to Mr Kashiwagi for his commitment, leadership, and significant contributions to the organisation.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr Kashiwagi for his leadership and service over the past five years," said Brian Fortune, General Manager Sales PFU (EMEA) Limited. "His vision and dedication have set us on course to keep leading the market through our commitment to innovation and quality."

"The Board is delighted to welcome Mr Shimizu," Mr. Fortune added, "his experience and leadership style make him exceptionally well suited to guide PFU (EMEA) Limited as we continue to execute our strategy and deliver value for our customers, partners, and employees."

Mr Shimizu commented: "I am honoured to join PFUE as President & CEO. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on the company's strengths and lead the organisation through its next chapter."

Mr Kashiwagi will work closely with Mr Shimizu to ensure a smooth handover through the first months of his tenure.

About PFU

PFU Limited was founded in Japan in 1960. Based on the skills acquired through computer development, we develop and supply document imaging related products and services, such as image scanners. We also provide support services for building and operating IT infrastructures that contribute to the safety and security of our customers.

We at PFU will continue to evolve our edge devices to contribute to our customers' business process reforms and Digital Transformation, provide the services that support them, and contribute to the development of a sustainable world.

For more information, please visit https://www.pfu.ricoh.com/global/

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