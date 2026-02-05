

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shimizu Corporation (XSZ.F) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY80.961 billion, or JPY119.32 per share. This compares with JPY40.569 billion, or JPY57.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to JPY1.429 trillion from JPY1.327 trillion last year.



Shimizu Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY80.961 Bln. vs. JPY40.569 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY119.32 vs. JPY57.96 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.429 Tn vs. JPY1.327 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, the company has revised up its annual guidance.



For the full year, Shimizu Corporation now expects a net income of JPY 110 billion, up 66.6% from last year. Earnings per share are now projected to be at JPY 162.24. The company now anticipates sales of JPY 2.010 trillion, up 3.4% from the previous year.



Earlier, for the full year, Shimizu Corporation had projected a net income of JPY 75 billion, with sales of JPY 1.910 trillion.



For the full year, Shimizu Corporation now intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 65 per share, higher than last year's JPY 38 per share.



