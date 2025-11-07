

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shimizu Corporation (XSZ.F) released a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY46.155 billion, or JPY per share. This compares with JPY10.676 billion, or JPY15.20 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to JPY897.008 billion from JPY837.387 billion last year.



Shimizu Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY46.155 Bln. vs. JPY10.676 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY vs. JPY15.20 last year. -Revenue: JPY897.008 Bln vs. JPY837.387 Bln last year.



