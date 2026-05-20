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WKN: 635002 | ISIN: SE0000950982 | Ticker-Symbol: B3X
Frankfurt
20.05.26 | 08:02
9,400 Euro
+1,95 % +0,180
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINTERCAST AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINTERCAST AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 10:50 Uhr
38 Leser
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SinterCast AB: CEO succession at SinterCast

Press Release
For Immediate Distribution

[Stockholm, 20 May 2026] - Following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of SinterCast AB (publ), held on 19 May in Stockholm, the SinterCast CEO succession has been completed. After 35 years with the company, as Technical Director from 1991 to 2002, and as CEO since 2002, Dr Steve Dawson retired at the conclusion of the AGM. He will remain with the company as a member of the Board of Directors and will also continue to serve as a retained consultant and advisor. Dr Vítor Anjos, who joined SinterCast as Operations Director in January 2024 and has been Deputy CEO since January 2026, was appointed President & CEO of the SinterCast Group in the constituting Board meeting held immediately after the conclusion of the AGM.

"I have been very fortunate to spend my entire career focussed on one thing: Compacted Graphite Iron. The journey has brought challenge, learning and achievement in equal measure, and above all, many good friends throughout the foundry and automotive industries, for whom I am thankful. Together, we've put more than 15 million fuel-efficient vehicles on the road with SinterCast-Inside. I look forward to watching the roll-out of the next 15 million" said Dr Steve Dawson. "As I step down as CEO, I am happy to pass the torch to Vítor. He has the expertise, the energy, the demeanour - and the team - to carry SinterCast forward. He also has my full respect and support!"

"As I step into my new role at SinterCast, I would first like to recognise the pivotal role that Steve has played in establishing CGI technology within the automotive industry and in guiding the company to profitability and long-term success. I am grateful for the trust and support he has shown me over the past two years working together. I look forward to continuing to benefit from his experience and guidance in his ongoing roles as Board Member, consultant, advisor, and friend", said Dr Vítor Anjos, President & CEO of SinterCast. "Looking ahead, I am excited to build on our strong foundation by continuing the growth of our CGI production, further strengthening the support we provide to our customers, and expanding the company beyond our core business to create even greater long-term value for our shareholders."

For more information:

Dr Vítor Anjos
President & CEO
SinterCast AB
Mobile: +46 764 924 633
E-mail: vitor.anjos@sintercast.com

SinterCast® is the world's leading supplier of process control technology for the reliable high volume production of Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI). Stronger, stiffer and more durable than conventional iron, CGI enables the development of smaller, lighter and more fuel efficient engines in passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and industrial power applications. The use of SinterCast-CGI currently contributes to the reduction of approximately ten million tonnes of CO2 per year. With 58 installations in 13 countries, SinterCast provides sustainable solutions for manufacturing and transportation to the global foundry and automotive industries. SinterCast is a publicly traded company, quoted on the Small Cap segment of the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange (SINT). For more information: www.sintercast.com

SinterCast AB (publ)
Kungsgatan 2, SE-641 30 Katrineholm, Sweden Tel: +46 150 794 40
info@sintercast.com www.sintercast.com Company Registration Number: 556233-6494 VAT Number: SE556233649401

- END -

Image Attachments

AGM 2026 Group Photo

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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