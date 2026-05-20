Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Eureka Metals Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Versloot, P.Geo., as Technical Advisor to the Company, further strengthening Eureka's technical capabilities as it advances its exploration portfolio in Quebec and British Columbia.

Mr. Versloot is an exploration geologist with over 20 years of experience spanning a number of jurisdictions and commodities, with a focus on grassroots and early-stage exploration projects. As an Exploration Manager with Axiom, he supports the design and execution of both desktop and field exploration programs to evaluate mineral projects across Canada and internationally, most recently with a focus on gold, titanium, copper, uranium, and silver-lead-zinc projects. Mr. Versloot previously provided technical advisory support in connection with exploration activities at the Tyee Project during 2023 and 2024, providing him with familiarity with the project area and regional geology. Mr. Versloot is registered as a Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia, Quebec, and Nunavut and studied Geosciences at the University of Waterloo and the University of British Columbia, among others.

In his role as Technical Advisor to Eureka, Mr. Versloot will assist the Company with geological evaluations, exploration planning, target generation, technical data review, and the advancement of the Company's exploration activities across its project portfolio.

"We are pleased to welcome Ryan as a technical advisor to Eureka Metals," stated Danny Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Eureka Metals Corp. "Ryan brings extensive technical and operational exploration experience across multiple commodities that are directly relevant to the Company's current focus areas, including titanium and polymetallic exploration. His background in grassroots exploration and project evaluation will be highly valuable as we continue advancing our projects in Quebec and British Columbia."

The engagement of Mr. Versloot comes as Eureka continues to advance its Tyee Titanium Project in Quebec and its optioned Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project in British Columbia.

Pursuant to the consulting arrangement, Mr. Versloot will provide ongoing geological and technical advisory services to the Company. The agreement remains subject to the approval of applicable regulatory authorities, including the Canadian Securities Exchange, where applicable.

The Company also announces that it has engaged MCS Market Communication Services GmbH ("MCS") to conduct a digital marketing campaign over an initial six-month term.

The Company entered into a service agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 11, 2026, with MCS (Saarlandstraße 28, 58511 Lüdenscheid, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany; info@mcsmarket.de; +49 177 248 1220), an independent digital marketing firm based in Lüdenscheid, Germany, to support the Company's investor awareness and outreach efforts. MCS is a third-party marketing services provider with no prior relationship to the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, MCS will provide a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services for a six-month term commencing on or around May 20, 2026, including, among other things: the development and management of digital campaigns, the creation of text materials; detailed keyword research and campaign optimization; creation of customized landing pages and coordination with online marketers; and placements across various online channels to improve reach and visibility. MCS will execute these services through online platforms using demographic, geographic, keyword, and interest-based targeting to reach relevant investor audiences.

The Company has agreed to an initial budget of €250,000 (inclusive of advertising spend and an 18% agency fee) for the six-month term. MCS may receive additional compensation if the budget is increased during the term, subject to written agreement by both parties. MCS does not currently hold any securities of Eureka and no securities-based compensation has been provided or is contemplated pursuant to the Agreement.

About Eureka Metals Corp.

Eureka Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of mineral projects in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium Project in Quebec, which is prospective for titanium-vanadium-scandium mineralization, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project in British Columbia, which is prospective for silver-lead-zinc-gold mineralization.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298172

Source: Eureka Metals Corp.