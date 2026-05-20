New shares in Mdundo.com A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 22 May 2026. The new shares are issued due to conversion of loan.
|Name:
|Mdundo.com
|ISIN:
|DK0061286101
|Short name:
|MDUNDO
|Number of shares before change:
|19,102,406 shares
|Change:
|185,863 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|19,288,269 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 1,00
|Face value:
|DKK 0,10
|Orderbook ID:
|201097
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital ApS
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