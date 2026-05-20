New shares in Mdundo.com A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 22 May 2026. The new shares are issued due to conversion of loan.

Name: Mdundo.com ISIN: DK0061286101 Short name: MDUNDO Number of shares before change: 19,102,406 shares Change: 185,863 shares Number of shares after change: 19,288,269 shares Subscription price: DKK 1,00 Face value: DKK 0,10 Orderbook ID: 201097

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital ApS