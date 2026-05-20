Multitude AG: Multitude acquires majority stake in Sortter Oy

Zug, 20 May 2026 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group"), has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Sortter Oy ("Sortter"), a leading Finnish financial services comparison platform.

After an initial investment of a 19.97% stake in Sortter in 2023, Multitude has reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake. Following the transaction, the company will continue to run independently and operate under its established brand, platform model, and management team. The company will continue to manage its operations, customer relationships, and data independently.

Sortter is a Finnish FinTech company established in 2018, specialising in consumer and SME financing comparison services. The company has built a strong position in the Finnish market through its independent comparison platform connecting customers with financing providers through a fully digital process.

The transaction is aligned with Multitude's Growth Platform strategy and supports the Group's ambition to expand its revenue streams. Multitude has a strong understanding of Sortter's business model and the markets it serves, making the investment a strategically aligned opportunity to support Sortter's further growth while adding an incremental fee income stream for Multitude, in line with the Group's revenue diversification strategy.

Sortter generated revenues of EUR 17.2 million and net profit of EUR 1.6 million in 2025. The company is expected to continue on its profitable growth path.

"Since our initial investment in 2023, Sortter has continued to develop its platform and strengthen its market position. We see strong long-term potential in the company continuing as an independent business and believe Multitude can support Sortter's further growth while contributing to Multitude's revenue diversification through incremental fee income" says Antti Kumpulainen, CEO of Multitude Group.

"We are excited to continue Sortter's growth journey together with Multitude. At the same time, our mission, operating model and commitment to serving both our customers and partners remain unchanged. We believe the financial backing of Multitude Group creates a strong foundation for continued long-term growth and development," says Markus Huhdanpää, CEO of Sortter Oy.

Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).

www.multitude.com

About Sortter Oy:

Founded in 2018, Sortter is Finland's leading loan comparison platform, serving both consumers and businesses. Sortter brings loans and financial products together in one place, operating impartially between borrowers and lenders to ensure fair competition and possibly better financing terms. The company has supported over one million financing journeys.

www.sortter.fi

Contact:

Markus Huhdanpää

CEO Sortter Oy

Phone: +358 400 417 783

E-Mail: markus.huhdanpaa@sortter.com