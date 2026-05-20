

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to deploy Claude across the company's research, clinical development, manufacturing, commercial, and corporate functions. BMS will deploy Claude broadly across the company, empowering more than 30,000 employees with advanced reasoning and agentic capabilities.



'By giving employees access to Claude's agentic capabilities - connected to thousands of data sources across the company - BMS is creating a single intelligence layer that can generate a clinical study report from underlying trial data, surface the right scientific context from decades of internal research, or trace the root cause of a manufacturing deviation in real time,' said Eric Kauderer-Abrams, Head of Life Sciences, Anthropic.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Bristol Myers shares are up 0.54 percent to $58.64.



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