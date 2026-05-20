

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc (MTO.L, MITFY, MITFF) a British Energy Company, said on Wednesday it had secured a 26-million-pound contract to provide engineering and energy services at AstraZeneca PLC, an Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's Macclesfield campus in Cheshire.



Under the contract, Mitie will deliver mechanical and electrical maintenance, reactive engineering support and energy management at the pharmaceutical manufacturing and research site.



Mitie said it will monitor energy use and carbon emissions at the site using its Orbit analytics platform.



The contract also includes investments in apprenticeships, training and workforce development.



Sam White, Managing Director of Technical Services at Mitie, said the partnership would support 'operational reliability and sustainability' at the campus.



On the LSE, shares of Mitie were gaining 0.13 percent, changing hands at 173.43 pence.



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