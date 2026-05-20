

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX), a data, analytics, and technology company, and identity and location technology business GB Group plc (GBG) on Wednesday announced an expansion of their partnership into the United States.



As part of the expanded partnership, Equifax identity and fraud solutions will be integrated into GBG's adaptive identity platform, GBG Go, allowing businesses to use Equifax proprietary data and fraud signals to address increasingly sophisticated fraud threats.



Equifax said the integration will help customers improve real-time identity verification, detect synthetic identity fraud, and combat credit ghosting. It plans to integrate GBG's data verification capabilities in the U.S. later this year, with wider global implementation scheduled for 2027.



According to the Deloitte Center for Financial Services, synthetic identity fraud alone is projected to cause at least $23 billion in losses by 2030.



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