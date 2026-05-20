DP World Backs Ku Leuven Hydrogen Race Car Project

ANTWERP, BELGIUM / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / DP World:

Antwerp Gateway supports safer development of student hydrogen race car project

DP World, a global provider of logistics and supply chain solutions, has donated a storage container to support the HydroTeam KU Leuven student team in their bid to produce a hydrogen-powered race car for Le Mans 2030.

The container, provided by DP World's Antwerp Gateway terminal, enhances the team's infrastructure, providing a safe and efficient working environment for the development of their hydrogen car.

HydroTeam KU Leuven is a multidisciplinary 60-strong student team that, with the support of academic and industry partners, is working on the development of Belgium's first hydrogen race car, contributing to innovation in sustainable vehicles.

DP World is exploring hydrogen technologies as part of the future energy mix for heavy transport and port operations, supporting efforts to reduce emissions across its network.

Eight members of the team dedicate a full year to the project and work on it daily to bring the car closer to Le Mans. The other 52 students combine their involvement with their studies and come from various academic years. Most of the students are finishing their bachelor's or master's degree and will soon be entering the job market.

The team, established only two years ago, aims to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2030. A dedicated hydrogen class is expected to open in 2029. In the years leading up to this, HydroTeam KU Leuven plan to participate in smaller, local races such as Belcar, gradually progressing to larger and longer endurance races to prepare for Le Mans.

As the project increases in complexity, so does the need for a well-organised and safe workshop. Thanks to the container provided by DP World, the team can store its materials securely and organise equipment more effectively.

DP World have donated a container to the KU Leuven students to be used as a workshop.

Warre Debois, Safety Lead at HydroTeam, said: "For a team like ours, a well-equipped and safe working environment is essential. When working on an ambitious project such as a hydrogen race car, safety must always come first. Thanks to DP World's support, we can further professionalise our workshop and organise our operations in a safe and structured way. We are very grateful for their support.

"This year, our focus is on integrating new components and fully completing our prototype race car. At the same time, we are preparing for the next phase, as we will begin building a new car that we plan to enter in its first race in the summer of 2027. In the following years, we aim to compete in more races learning as we go on, before building the final car for Le Mans 2030."

Edi Cioran, CEO of DP World Antwerp Gateway, said: "As a company committed to sustainable growth, innovation and safety, we are proud to support initiatives that share these values. HydroTeam KU Leuven demonstrates how young talent can play a leading role in the technologies of tomorrow. With our support, we are making a tangible contribution that helps advance their project."

Through its global motorsport partnerships, including the McLaren Formula 1 Team and Porsche Formula E, DP World supports innovation in high-performance environments.

To find out more about DP World's sustainability projects see our Sustainability Strategy.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

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Students from HydroTeam KU Leuven are building a hydrogen race car to compete at Le Mans in 2030.

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-backs-ku-leuven-hydrogen-race-car-project-1168548