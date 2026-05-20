Nexo renews its Nexo Championship title partnership for the second year in 2026.

The Nexo Championship, with a newly increased prize fund of $3 million, will return to Aberdeenshire on August 20-23, 2026.

The tournament concludes the 2026 Closing Swing on the Race to Dubai schedule.

Nexo, the premier digital assets wealth platform, and the DP World Tour have confirmed a renewed agreement that will see the Nexo Championship return to Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire from August 20-23, 2026. The tournament will serve as the concluding event of the DP World Tour's Closing Swing the final event of the first phase of the 2026 Race to Dubai.

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Nexo Championship 2026

In 2025, Nexo joined the DP World Tour as its Official Digital Wealth Platform through 2027 before soon adding the title rights at the Nexo Championship. For its part, the Nexo Championship made its mark from day one: The inaugural 2025 edition launched the Course Record presented by Nexo a season-long rolling prize fund, starting at $10,000 per tournament and growing with each event until a course record is broken, before resetting for the next.

"The Nexo Championship has become something we are genuinely proud of a tournament that launched the first-ever course record prize on the DP World Tour, and a Scottish champion on home soil in its inaugural year. We are back because this partnership earns its place in our portfolio through measurable long-term view. The Nexo Championship and the DP World Tour give us concentrated, recurring exposure to exactly the audience Nexo is built for and that is a combination worth renewing," the Nexo team said of the sponsorship.

Ben Cowen, Chief Tournament and Operations Officer at the DP World Tour, said: "We are pleased to have reached this new agreement with both Nexo and Trump International Golf Links for the Nexo Championship to again be part of our global schedule, and we thank them for their continued commitment. The Trump International Old Course has earned a reputation as one of the leading new links courses in the United Kingdom, and it was a great backdrop for last year's tournament. With the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship taking place on our Staysure Legends Tour at the start of August, it is set to be another fantastic month of golf in Aberdeen this summer."

Speaking on behalf of the host venue, Eric F. Trump said: "We are greatly honoured to host the DP World Tour's Nexo Championship at Trump International, Scotland home of the greatest 36 holes in world golf. This is the second consecutive year we have hosted this prestigious event, and I am immensely proud of the two championships link courses that we have built along the spectacular North Sea shoreline. It is testament to their quality and stature that both the Old Course and New Course will host world-class tournaments this August."

Don Trump Jr. also commented on the renewal of the Nexo Championship: "2026 is set to be another incredible year for championship golf at Trump International, Scotland. A huge thank you to the title sponsor Nexo and all those committed to delivering this great event."

As a tournament, the Nexo Championship first appeared on the Race to Dubai in 2020 as the Scottish Championship. Its evolution into a named Nexo staple reflects both the DP World Tour's growing sponsorship ambitions and Nexo's broader mission for consistent, long-term, and purposeful title partnerships at historically significant events the most effective tools for building lasting brand recognition in premium markets.

At last year's Nexo Championship, Scotland's Grant Forrest claimed his second DP World Tour title, finishing eight under par and four strokes clear of England's Joe Dean. Forrest also collected a $10,000 bonus as the inaugural winner of the Course Record presented by Nexo, set during a second-round 66. The 2026 edition will introduce a celebrity pro-am on Wednesday, August 19, broadening the tournament's appeal beyond solely the professional field.

The Nexo Championship renewal is one expression of a deliberate, long-term approach to sport that Nexo is building across disciplines and continents. As Official Partner of the Audi Revolut Formula 1 Team, Official Crypto Partner of the Australian Open, title partner of the ATP 500 Dallas Open, and Official Regional Digital Asset Partner of the Argentine National Football Team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nexo has constructed a portfolio designed for compounding returns recurring, premium exposure and experiences for the financially active, globally mobile audiences it serves.

About Nexo

Nexo is a premier digital assets wealth platform designed to empower clients to grow, manage, and preserve their crypto holdings. Our mission is to lead the next generation of wealth creation by focusing on customer success and delivering tailored solutions that build enduring value, supported by 24/7 client care.

Since 2018, Nexo has provided unmatched opportunities to forward-thinking clients in over 199+ jurisdictions. With over $430 billion processed globally, we bring lasting value to millions worldwide. Built on deep industry expertise, a sustainable business model, robust infrastructure, stringent security, Nexo champions innovation and long-lasting prosperity.

Official website: nexo.com

About the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour is the main men's professional golf tour of the European Tour group. As golf's global tour, we showcase global talent in global destinations and use our platform to build, entertain and connect our global community.

GLOBAL TALENT: We provide pathways and a platform for the leading international talent, bringing together golfing icons, national heroes and emerging stars from around the world.

GLOBAL DESTINATIONS: We stage tournaments in iconic cities and locations around the world and each week we celebrate and showcase the rich diversity of the courses, cities and cultures we visit.

GLOBAL COMMUNITY: We build, entertain and connect communities through our commitment to innovation, creative content and having a positive social and environmental impact.

Our 2026 Global Schedule features 42 tournaments in 25 different countries and comprises three distinct phases: five 'Global Swings', the 'Back 9' and the 'DP World Tour Play-Offs'. It features five Rolex Series events the premium category of events on the DP World Tour and four Major Championships, all of which count towards the Race to Dubai Rankings, the Tour's season-long competition which concludes at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, has been the title partner of the DP World Tour since the start of the 2022 season, the Tour's 50th season following its formation in 1972. We also enjoy the support of many of the world's leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, Aldar, AWS, BMW, Buffalo Trace Distillery, Emirates, Fortinet, HCLTech, Husqvarna, Michelob ULTRA, Nexo and Vestas as Official Partners.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Nexo Communications team communications@nexo.com

DP World Tour Communications Caitlin Nobes, cnobes@etghq.com