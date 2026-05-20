

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced intent to acquire SPR Therapeutics, Inc. (SPR), a privately held medical technology company. The transaction consists of an upfront cash payment of approximately $650 million for all the outstanding equity in SPR. The anticipated close date will fall within the first half of Medtronic's fiscal 2027, which officially began on April 25, 2026.



SPR is a medical technology company focused on advancing minimally invasive therapies for the treatment of pain. Its SPRINT PNS System is designed to deliver short-term peripheral nerve stimulation therapy for sustained pain relief.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Medtronic shares are up 0.43 percent to $78.90.



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