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WKN: A2JNTW | ISIN: DK0060952240 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C8
Frankfurt
20.05.26 | 08:03
12,180 Euro
-1,14 % -0,140
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,46012,74018:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 17:35 Uhr
115 Leser
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Better Collective A/S: Better Collective reports Q1 2026

Interim report for the three months ended March 31, 2026

Regulatory release 43/2026

Q1 2026 highlights

  • Revenue of 86 mEUR, showing 5% growth YoY or 9% in constant currencies
  • Revenue share income from the North American market grew 46%
  • EBITDA before special items of 25 mEUR, growth of 14%, 29% margin
  • Playbook partnership with X expanded to global partnership
  • Full-year guidance unchanged

Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder & Co-CEO of Better Collective, comments:
"We started 2026 with a return to organic growth of 5% or 9% in constant currencies, reaching 86 mEUR in revenue, driven by strong momentum in Paid Media, Talent-led Media and North American revenue share. Furthermore, EBITDA bsi. grew faster at 14% to 25 mEUR.

A major highlight was expanding our strategic partnership with X becoming an Official Partner and taking our AI betting solution, Playbook, global. With our full-year guidance unchanged and our teams making the final preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026, we are excited for what's ahead."

For full details on financial performance, please see the enclosed interim report for Q1 2026.

Webcast and teleconference
We invite you to join us for a teleconference on May 21, 2026, at 10:00 CET. Co-founder & Co-CEO Jesper Søgaard, along with CFO Flemming Pedersen, will present the report, followed by a Q&A session. The event will simultaneously be webcasted, providing an opportunity to ask questions.

Join the teleconference
To participate and ask questions, please register here. After registering, you will receive the dial-in details and a unique PIN via email. Registration remains open even if the event has begun.

Access the webcast
To view the live webcast and presentation, please click here. The webcast will also be accessible through our website at www.bettercollective.com, and the presentation will be available post-market close (CET) on May 20, 2026.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contact

Investor Relations
Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard
Investor@bettercollective.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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