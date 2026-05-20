Better Collective A/S: Better Collective and X expand strategic partnership; Playbook announced as an Official Partner to scale betting product globally

The expanded partnership builds on the successful launch in the United States and introduces a suite of enhanced product features.

Press release

This strategic expansion scales the initial successful collaboration in the United States, where Playbook has seen rapid user adoption, to key international territories, providing sports fans worldwide with a seamless, social-native betting experience. Driven by a high-quality user experience, Playbook already sends millions of bets to partners weekly creating significant value through enhanced retention and engagement metrics.

Jesper Søgaard, Co-Founder & Co-CEO at Better Collective, said:

"Following the initial success we are excited to expand our partnership with X. This marks an important step in scaling Playbook internationally. Sports conversations increasingly happen in real time and on social platforms, and this partnership enables us to bring a more intuitive and relevant betting experience directly into that environment. It also supports our broader strategy of developing technology-led products that strengthen engagement, retention, and value creation for our partners across regulated markets".

Through this partnership, X users around the world will gain access to a suite of next-generation betting tools designed to bridge the gap between social conversation and betting action. In a first-of-its-kind integration, users will be able to privately Direct Message (DM) Playbook to receive a pre-filled betslip. Fans can simply share a bet idea or screenshot with Playbook, and with only two clicks place that bet with a regulated sportsbook app. This is added to the existing core product features, that include advanced image recognition which recognizes bet slips images, instantly converting them into smart deep links for followers to tail or track, as well as real-time odds comparisons enabling users to seamlessly check where they get the best value and most competitive prices across localized markets.

Through the expanded partnership, Better Collective also gains access to advanced social listening, monitoring and analytics tools, enabling more automated and efficient engagement across the platform.

Chris Park, Global Head of Developer Platform at X

"Better Collective has been an incredible partner, delivering real value and a smooth experience for X users. We're excited to expand the partnership globally with Playbook, adding new features that create a richer experience for the massive sports and fan community on our platform"

The global partnership is launching in the peak sporting calendar, ahead of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup and the upcoming NFL and NBA seasons, when fan engagement and demand for real-time sports experiences are expected to increase significantly. By providing a frictionless way to move from a trending topic to a placed wager, Better Collective and X are set to be positioned at the very center of the global betting market for retention and fan engagement.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard

Investor@bettercollective.com

Media Relations

Morten Cullborg-Kalum

Press@bettercollective.com

+45 2349 1009